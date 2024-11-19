Toppers Pizza fans in Monona-McFarland won’t have to drive to Madison to get their favorite pizza anymore. The brand announces plans for its newest Wisconsin restaurant, set to open in 2025. This new location reflects Toppers’ continued commitment to growing in its home state, with more expansion possibilities on the horizon.

The new store will be led by a pair of siblings: Theresa Hoppe Das and her brother, Cyrus Hoppe. Cyrus, a chef with global culinary experience, brings his expertise and passion to the Toppers brand. The duo has been long-time fanatics of Toppers Pizza in Milwaukee and after exploring franchising options, they were drawn back to the brand they love.

“We collaborated closely with the Toppers team to find the ideal market that aligned with both family priorities and the few remaining territories in Wisconsin,” said Theresa. “We’ve been dining at Toppers for a long time and we are thrilled to be more than just fans of the brand as we actively become a part of it.”

Toppers Pizza has its sights set on continuing its Wisconsin expansion while serving guests all over the state with the quality food and an experience fans have come to love. The brand has been under a period of rapid growth recently, signing deals to open new locations in North Carolina, Wisconsin, Nebraska and transfer ownership of previously owned restaurants in Nebraska, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

Known for its bold flavors and innovative menu, Toppers Pizza processed over two million orders last year – 78% of which were placed digitally. With 14 franchisees who started as drivers and worked their way up, Toppers continues to foster growth from within while pushing forward with new store openings, digital innovation and unique pizza recipes.