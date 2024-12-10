Toppers Pizza, renowned for its unique menu items like Topperstix, adventurous toppings, wings and desserts, is marching into Concord with the opening of its newest location at 1225 Concord Parkway North on Dec. 12.

This marks Toppers Pizza’s fifth location in the greater Charlotte Metro area and its 71st nationally, highlighting the growing demand for the beloved Midwestern brand. The location is part of a nine-store expansion in the state that is seeing the brand expand with three new franchisees to open new locations in North Carolina, including Charlotte, Raleigh, Greenville, and Durham.

The franchisee for the latest location is Ruzlan Quevedo Gonzalez of Pizza QSA LLC. Born in Cuba and later becoming an American citizen, Ruzlan is Toppers’ first Latino franchisee.

To celebrate joining the Concord community, Toppers is offering several pre- and post-opening rewards and exclusive deals. In addition to $7.99 large 1-topping or triple Topperstix, customers can enjoy:

Secure a Free Scratch-Off Ticket (Dec. 12)

The first 500 carryout or pickup customers starting on Dec. 12 will receive a scratch-off ticket for a chance to win FREE food for a year – 50 lucky winners will take home this exciting prize but everyone wins something!

12 Days of Toppers (Dec.12 – 23)

Pizza lovers can take home a $5.99 Large House Pizza with the purchase of any Triple ‘Stix’ at regular price.

Free Large Pizza Reward (Dec. 26 – Jan. 2)

Those who spend $20 in the Toppers Pizza app receive a free large pizza added to their account on Jan. 3.

Free Triple Topperstix Reward (Jan. 6 – 12)

Spending $15 in the app earns customers a free Triple Original Topperstix, added to their loyalty account on Jan. 13.

“Opening our fifth location in Charlotte is a significant milestone,” said Mac Malchow, Vice President of Development for Toppers Pizza. “We’re eager to serve the people of Concord and provide a space where friends and families can enjoy vivid flavors and great food. It’s a privilege to bring Toppers to this community and be part of its growth and energy.

The new Concord location operates Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to midnight and Friday through Saturday from 10:30 to 2 a.m., inviting everyone to feast on cheesy goodness into the late hours.

As Toppers Pizza continues to grow, the brand remains focused on delivering exceptional value to its guests and franchisees. F