Toppers Pizza is debuting its catering menu nationwide, making it easier for fans to enjoy their favorite fresh, customizable pizzas, famous Topperstix and crave-worthy sides at gatherings of any size.

Whether it’s a business meeting, a family reunion or a late-night birthday bash, Toppers Catering delivers bold flavor and variety to any event, and is available with just 90 minutes’ notice.

The catering lineup was developed by Chef Brian Brindza, Director of Culinary and Menu Innovation, who continues to evolve Toppers beyond the standard slice, including expanding the brand’s vegetarian and vegan offerings. From large bundle packages to shareable platters of cheesy Topperstix and crispy wings, Toppers’ new catering service delivers big flavor with speed and reliability.

What’s on the catering menu:

Bundles — The easiest way to feed a group with a balanced mix of pizzas and sides, customizable to fit your flavor needs Small Party Bundle : Feeds 10 to 12 adults with 4 large pizzas, Triple ’Stix, a large salad and a large side Medium Party Bundle : Feeds 16 to 18 adults with 4 large pizzas, 2 Triple ’Stix, 2 large sides and a large salad Large Party Bundle : Feeds 22 to 24 adults with 5 large pizzas, 2 Triple ’Stix, 3 large sides and 2 large salads

— The easiest way to feed a group with a balanced mix of pizzas and sides, customizable to fit your flavor needs Pizza Party Bundle — Perfect for groups that just want the good stuff. Little Party : Feeds 14–16 adults. Perfect for the pizza purist who wants a solid base to build on. Includes 5 large pizzas. Big Party : Your go-to move for bigger events. Comes with 10 large pizzas, providing the essentials to satisfy a large crowd. Mega Party : Same as a Big Party, but made for the boldest hosts. 15 large pizzas – just add sides, ‘Stix or salads to level it up.

— Perfect for groups that just want the good stuff. Lunch — Individual meals made easy for offices and other self-service events Pick 2 & Beverage : A small pizza, your choice of a side or salad, and a drink Lil’ Lunch : A small pizza and a drink

— Individual meals made easy for offices and other self-service events A La Carte — Build your own spread with pizzas, wings, Topperstix, salads, desserts and more Sides : Add Salad, Topperstix, wings or mac Beverages : Individual bottles or bundles Desserts : Cinnamonstix, Killer Brownies or frozen custard Dippin Sauce : Bold dips to go with every bite

— Build your own spread with pizzas, wings, Topperstix, salads, desserts and more

Chef Brindza, a passionate product innovator, has spent his career focusing on culinary product development, creative food innovation and food marketing across the hospitality and consumer packaged goods industries. With his experience in culinary creativity, he has long recognized the value of introducing catering as an extension of Toppers’ dining experience.

“We’re always looking for ways to bring our bold flavors to more people, and catering opens the door for us to be part of even more celebrations and gatherings,” said Chef Brindza “We’ve made the menu simple to order, easy to customize and perfect for sharing—whether you’re feeding a small team or a large crowd.”

Headquartered in Wisconsin, Toppers Pizza offers more than a million combinations of high-quality toppings. Guests can order through toppers.com, the Toppers Pizza app or by calling a participating location. The brand’s commitment to fresh, handmade products means catering guests can expect the same quality and variety they’ve come to love in-store or via delivery. Fans also flock to the brand’s signature Topperstix, zesty wing flavors and indulgent desserts.