Torchy’s Brings Back 'The Roscoe' as March's Taco of the Month

Ready, Taco Junkie One? The Roscoe is back as March’s Taco of the Month. This true Torchy’s classic features a crispy waffle, fried chicken, bacon and a fried cage-free egg, nestled in a flour tortilla and drizzled with maple syrup.

“Our Taco of the Month program allows us to constantly mix things up by delivering unique, out-of-the-box taco creations, and let’s be real … you can’t get more unique than the Roscoe,” says Mike Rypka, founder and CEO of Torchy’s Tacos. “This taco combines sweetness from the maple syrup with the savory of the bacon and chicken, creating a flavor party in your mouth every time you take a bite. Check out the Roscoe all month long for breakfast, lunch, dinner… and dessert, because it’s that Damn Good!”

Every Torchy’s taco is made from scratch and cooked to order. While you’re checking out the Roscoe, be sure to drop a few coins on the Sucker Punch! The Drink of the Month has Bacardi Coconut Rum, mixed with our favorite tropical juices. Add a 1UP to your drink with a Bacardi Silver floater for just $2 more.

The Roscoe is available starting March 1 at participating Torchy’s Tacos locations. Portions of the proceeds from Taco of the Month sales go to Torchy’s charitable partners, including the Make-a-Wish Foundation, MD Anderson and Phoenix House.