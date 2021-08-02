Torchy’s Tacos Celebrating 15 with '15 Damn Good Giveaways'

Torchy’s Tacos, the Austin-based craft fast-casual taco brand known for its Damn Good Tacos and Green Chile Queso, is turning 15 in August. To celebrate this milestone birthday, Torchy’s is gifting fans the chance to win 15 Damn Good Prizes – from 15 Years of Tacos to a VIP Torchy’s Experience for Two in Austin – along with the return of the fan-favorite Tipsy Chick as the Taco of the Month, a new featured cocktail creation and limited-edition merch. In addition, fans will get a sneak peek of the new Taco Junkies Rewards Club, coming soon.

Torchy’s Tacos was born in Austin, Texas in 2006, when chef and founder Mike Rypka set out with a dream and a food trailer on South First Street to delight taco fans with unique and creative flavors while highlighting high-quality ingredients and scratch-made preparations. In those early days, Rypka would motor around town on his red Vespa, giving away salsa and chips to get the word out about Torchy’s and introduce locals to his creations. Coined by Torchy’s earliest fans who could often be overheard saying, “Damn, these tacos are good!” Torchy’s lives to serve Damn Good tacos, queso and margaritas from its hometown to 95 locations in 11 states and counting.

“These past 15 years have been damn good to us, and we are beyond grateful for the love and support we’ve received from our loyal guests over the years,” said Mike Rypka, founder of Torchy’s Tacos. “To our earliest guests who took a chance on Torchy’s and lined up at the trailer in Austin, to the newest Taco Junkies joining us as we grow, it’s our great honor to serve you – and we want to thank and celebrate YOU for our birthday. Let’s get the party started!”

Torchy’s 15th anniversary celebrations include:

Launch of Torchy’s Rewards Program: To celebrate hitting the 15-year milestone Torchy’s Tacos is launching the Taco Junkies Rewards Club. The program is the brand’s first loyalty program in order to reward our most loyal Taco Junkies with offers and other member-exclusive rewards to say thanks for being a Taco Junkie.

15 Damn Good Prizes Celebrating 15 Damn Good Years: We’re celebrating 15 years of Torchy’s by giving away a few birthday gifts of our own. Visit https://tacojunkies.torchystacos.com/signup and pre-enroll in the Taco Junkies Rewards Club now through Aug. 31 to be entered to win – and be among the first to earn delicious rewards when Taco Junkies launches soon! Prizes include:

A Year of Tacos – and for one lucky fan, 15 Years of Tacos

A Torchy’s VIP trip for two to Austin, including the chance to taste future tacos of the month & more innovations

Taco Truck or catered taco party for 25

Exclusive Torchy’s merch and more!

15th Anniversary Taco and Drink of the Month: Torchy’s heard the pleas and obliged – the Tipsy Chick is back as the August Taco of the Month. The fan favorite features marinated and grilled chicken breast, spinach, grilled corn, green chiles and cheddar cheese with chipotle sauce on a flour tortilla served with a side of bacon bourbon marmalade for $5.95. Pair her up with Torchy’s new, featured drink for August, the Magic Dragon, made with Camarena Reposado Tequila, Cointreau, housemade sweet and sour, flavored with dragon fruit and garnished with a grilled lemon wheel.

New and Limited-Edition Merch: Wear your Torchy’s love on your sleeve with our newest drop – from limited-edition 15th anniversary t-shirts and hats, to kids apparel and pet accessories, and gift-worthy playing cards, key chains and more.

Torchy’s Tacos is growing its footprint across the U.S. and now has 95 locations across 11 states, as well as a digital kitchen in Ohio. The brand recently announced plans to expand into new states like Florida and Arizona in 2022.

Guests can use the Torchy’s app, available via the Apple App Store and Google Play, to get their taco fix with a tap and place pickup and delivery orders with contactless payment, right from their phone.