Torchy’s Tacos’ Chili Wagon Returns for November

Torchy’s Tacos’ Chili Wagon is back as November’s Taco of the Month. Arriving just in time to bring some bold chile flavor for fall, the Chili Wagon features New Mexico red chile-stewed chicken with a fried poblano pepper strip, onions, avocado sauce, fresh cilantro and a lime wedge – all on a corn tortilla for $5.75.

“We debuted the Chili Wagon last November and it was an absolute hit, so we decided to round up the wagon and bring it back this year,” says Mike Rypka, founder of Torchy’s Tacos. “This taco is packed with rich flavors and just the right amount of heat, thanks to New Mexico’s famous chiles. So tell your friends, gather ‘round the campfire and get yourself a Chili Wagon this November.”

Every taco Torchy’s serves is made from scratch and cooked to order. For a Damn Good pairing, strike gold with an order of Torchy’s award-winning Green Chile Queso and a Torchy’s Paloma, made with habanero-infused 100% pure agave tequila by Exotico, freshly squeezed lime juice, refreshing grapefruit soda and a touch of salt.

Portions of the proceeds from Taco of the Month sales go to Torchy’s charitable partners, including the Make-a-Wish Foundation, MD Anderson and Phoenix House.

Torchy’s Tacos is growing its footprint across the U.S. with more than 95 locations in 10 states and counting, with new locations opening soon in Texas and Virginia. The brand also recently announced plans to enter Arizona and Florida in 2022. In addition, Torchy’s is introducing its first-ever rewards program. Fans can visit https://tacojunkies.torchystacos.com/signup to pre-enroll for surprise and delight offers and access to unique Torchy’s experiences you can’t get anywhere else when the program launches soon.