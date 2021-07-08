Torchy's Taco's Debuts Fifth Store in San Antonio

Torchy’s Tacos, the popular Austin-based craft fast-casual taco brand, has announced its Bandera restaurant officially opened on Wednesday, July 7. Located at 11654 Bandera Road, Suite 111, this marks the Torchy’s fifth location in the San Antonio area and its 93rd restaurant nationwide.

“We love being a part of the Alamo City food scene, from our first opening in 2014 and as we continue to grow throughout San Antonio,” says G.J. Hart, CEO of Torchy’s Tacos. “Now, we’re pleased to bring our Damn Good tacos, queso and made-to-order margaritas to more residents in northwest San Antonio and nearby Helotes. Welcome to Torchy’s Bandera!”

San Antonians can enjoy delicious options like the Brushfire taco, Green Chile Queso and Torchy’s famed Taco of the Month in the 4,200-square-foot space or sip fresh-made margaritas and signature cocktails on the outdoor patio. At Torchy’s, every taco, queso and margarita is hand-crafted and made-to-order.

Highlights of the San Antonio Torchy’s Tacos menu include:

● Damn Good Tacos: Torchy’s inventive taco creations served on fresh, housemade corn or flour tortillas like Green Chile Pork featuring pork carnitas, green chiles, and cotija cheese, Baja Shrimp made with fried shrimp, cabbage slaw and pickled onions, the famous Trailer Park inspired by Torchy’s beginnings in an Austin food trailer with fried chicken, green chiles, lettuce, pico de gallo and cheddar jack cheese (make it “trashy” by removing the lettuce and adding Green Chile Queso), and many more

● Breakfast Tacos: Served all day long, with options like The Wrangler made with cage-free eggs, smoked beef brisket, potato, cheese and tomatillo sauce, Migas made with cage-free eggs, corn tortilla strips, green chiles, avocado, pico de gallo and cheese, and more

● Taco of the Month: Torchy’s ever-changing monthly promotion of unique and mouth-watering tacos that keep taco junkies guessing and relishing year ‘round

● Flavorful Sides: Including Green Chile Queso + Chips, Juan’s Refried Beans, Street Corn and fresh-made guacamole and salsa

● Freshly Squeezed, Hand-shaken Margaritas and Local Brews: Happy hour runs Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. for dining in, with drink specials including $1.50 off draft and bottled beer and $2 off Damn Good Drinks. Plus, enjoy $3.50 select drinks, like sangria or mimosas, all day on Saturdays and Sundays

Torchy’s Bandera is opening with safety measures in place, including frequent cleaning and sanitation, team member wellness checks, proper glove use and other steps to ensure guest and team member safety. Guests can use the all-new Torchy’s app, available via the Apple App Store and Google Play, to get their taco fix with a tap and place pickup and delivery orders with contactless payment, right from their phone.

The restaurant’s hours of operation are:

● Monday-Thursday: 10AM – 9PM

● Friday: 10AM – 10PM

● Saturday: 9AM – 10PM

● Sunday: 9AM – 9PM

Torchy’s Tacos is growing its footprint across the U.S. and now has 93 locations across 11 states, as well as a digital kitchen in Ohio.