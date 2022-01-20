Torchy's Tacos Expands in Houston

Torchy’s Tacos, the popular craft fast-casual brand known for its Damn Good Tacos and addictive Green Chile Queso, is expanding in the greater Houston area with the opening of its Rosenberg restaurant on Wednesday, Jan. 19. Nestled in the bustling Brazos Town Center, Torchy’s Rosenberg will be located at 24401 Southwest Freeway, Suite 100, and marks the brand’s 21st location in the greater Houston area and 71st statewide.

Torchy’s is celebrating the grand opening by offering the first 100 guests in line at 10 a.m. on opening day a limited-edition Torchy’s Restaurant Opening t-shirt, which will grant the recipient a year of free Green Chile Queso each time they wear their special shirt to the Rosenberg location.* Torchy’s is also donating 100 percent of bar proceeds garnered on its friends & family days to benefit Child Advocates of Fort Bend (CAFB), a nonprofit agency serving child victims of abuse and neglect.

“Following our Richmond opening last summer, it’s been a priority to continue growing across Texas outside of our hometown in Austin,” says Mike Rypka, founder and CEO of Torchy’s Tacos. “Our new Rosenberg location will allow us to reach even more taco lovers in the area and further solidify our presence in the Houston area. I’ll be at the grand opening on Jan. 19 and can’t wait to meet our local fans while serving up some Damn Good tacos, queso and made-to-order margaritas!”

Guests can enjoy favorites like the Mr. Orange taco, award-winning Green Chile Queso and Torchy’s Taco of the Month while sipping fresh-made margaritas and signature cocktails in the 4,200-square-foot space and outdoor patio or by utilizing the pick-up window for mobile, online and phone orders. At Torchy’s, every taco, queso and margarita is hand-crafted and made-to-order.

Highlights of the menu include:

Damn Good Tacos: Torchy’s inventive taco creations served on fresh, housemade corn or flour tortillas like Green Chile Pork featuring pork carnitas, green chiles and cotija cheese, Baja Shrimp made with fried shrimp, cabbage slaw and pickled onions, the famous Trailer Park inspired by Torchy’s beginnings in an Austin food trailer with fried chicken, green chiles, lettuce, pico de gallo and cheddar jack cheese (pro tip: make it “trashy” by removing the lettuce and adding Green Chile Queso ) and many more

Breakfast Tacos: Served all day long, with options like The Wrangler made with cage-free eggs, smoked beef brisket, potato, cheese and tomatillo sauce, Migas made with cage-free eggs, corn tortilla strips, green chiles, avocado, pico de gallo and cheese, and more

Taco of the Month: Torchy’s ever-changing monthly promotion of unique and mouth-watering tacos that keep fans guessing and relishing year-round, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Torchy’s charitable partners including the Make-a-Wish Foundation, MD Anderson, and Phoenix House

Flavorful Sides: Including Green Chile Queso + Chips , Juan’s Refried Beans , Street Corn and fresh-made guacamole and salsa

Freshly Squeezed, Hand-shaken Margaritas and Local Brews: Happy hour runs Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. for dining in, with drink specials including $1.50 off draft and bottled beer and $2 off Damn Good Drinks. Plus, enjoy $3.50 select drinks , like sangria or mimosas, all day on Saturdays and Sundays

Torchy’s Rosenberg is opening with safety measures in place, including frequent cleaning and sanitation, team member wellness checks, proper glove use and other steps to ensure guest and team member safety. Guests can use the Torchy’s app, available via the Apple App Store and Google Play, to get their taco fix with a tap and place pickup and delivery orders with contactless payment, right from their phone.

The restaurant’s hours of operation are:

Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday, 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday, 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Torchy’s Rosenberg is currently hiring for all restaurant positions including cashiers, bartenders, food runners, expo, prep, grill cooks and dishwashers. Those interested in living the taco dream can visit torchys.com/careers or stop by the restaurant to apply.

Torchy’s Tacos is growing its footprint across the U.S. with more than 100 locations across 11 states. This year, the brand is on track to continue growing throughout Texas, including a new location planned in the greater Dallas suburbs, and opening its first restaurants in Arizona and Florida.