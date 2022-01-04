Torchy's Tacos Kicks Off New Year with Rewards Club Launch

This New Year’s, Torchy’s Tacos wants you to make a resolution you can keep: eat more tacos and queso. The Austin-based craft fast-casual brand known for its Damn Good tacos and addictive Green Chile Queso is kicking off 2022 with the launch of its Taco Junkies Rewards Club – a one-of-a-kind loyalty program that rewards Torchy’s most loyal fans with surprise offers, from complimentary birthday queso to access to insider Torchy’s experiences you can’t get anywhere else.

To celebrate the launch, Torchy’s has unveiled its Body By Queso sweepstakes challenging fans to drop those weights and pick up tacos and queso in the New Year, because let’s be real, Queso Life is better than Gym Life. Fans who are enrolled in the Taco Junkies Rewards Club and make a purchase in January will automatically be entered into the Body B y Queso Sweepstakes for a chance to win 2,022 prizes, from free tacos to limited-edition Body by Queso swag packs and the ultimate grand prize of free Green Chile Queso for life for one lucky member.

“At Torchy’s, we love our fans as much as they love our tacos and queso! With our new Taco Junkies Rewards Club, we’re able to celebrate and thank our die-hard fans with surprise rewards like free birthday queso and other treats from the menu, to insider Torchy’s experiences like VIP taco tastings, members’ only merch and more, just for ordering your Torchy’s favorites,” says Mike Rypka, founder and CEO at Torchy’s Tacos. “With our loyalty program kicking off in the new year, we figured it was a perfect opportunity to encourage fans to listen to the little devil on their shoulders and poke fun at all of us who only hit the gym in January. So here’s to a resolution we can all keep: enjoying delicious tacos and queso while earning Damn Good rewards! Happy New Year, Taco Junkies!”

Torchy’s “Body By Queso” 2,022 prizes include:

1,500 Free Tacos of the Month

500 limited-edition “Body By Queso” T-shirts

21 “Body By Queso” swag packs which include a hoodie, t-shirt, joggers, water bottle and gym bag

Grand Prize for one lucky winner – Queso for Life: Torchy’s world-famous Green Chile Queso, known as the “golden elixir,” that Taco Junkies go crazy for year-round

Queso-loving fans can also snag the full Body By Queso collection by visiting torchysmerch.com in January and lift those chips in comfy, athleisure style.

Taco Junkies Can Earn Rewards Year-Round

Eat tacos, earn rewards. It’s as simple as that once you’re a Torchy’s Taco Junkie.

Eat: Every time you make a purchase, you’re closer to your next reward and the next level!

Enjoy: Keep your eyes peeled for earned rewards, members-only exclusives and Damn Good surprises.

Earn: Climb your way to Legend status. Be sure to log into your Taco Junkies account with every mobile order or check-in at your local Torchy’s! Available rewards will automatically load to guests’ Taco Junkies account for redemption.

Repeat: The more you visit, the more rewards you’ll be eligible to earn! The easiest way to collect rewards and keep track of your level is through the Torchy’s App. Don’t have the app? Download it now on the Apple App Store or Google Play.

For online or app orders, guests can sign into their Taco Junkies account to earn credit on eligible orders and redeem available rewards at checkout.

For in-restaurant purchases, guests can scan their personal QR Code in the Torchy’s App to check-in and use available rewards.

All taco-lovin’ fans ages 13 and above in the United States can sign up for Torchy’s Taco Junkies Rewards Club at Torchys.com or the Torchy’s App. New members will receive a reward for a free half Green Chile Queso + Chips, just for signing up.