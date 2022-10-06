Torchy's Tacos Launches Item Inspired by Indian Cuisine

Get excited, Taco Junkies, because a brand-new Taco of the Month is comin’ in hot. Inspired by India’s rich and flavorful cuisine, the Raj features a masala trailer tender, raita, Parsi salad, fresh mango, chili crunch, and mint & cilantro, all served on a flour tortilla. The Raj will be available throughout October at participating Torchy’s locations.

"When I first started Torchy's, my goal was to elevate the traditional street taco with unique flavor combinations found all over the world," CEO Michael Rypka says. "The Raj hits the nail on the head and our Director of Culinary Innovation, Chef Cheryl Drummond, has spent a long time perfecting the Raj so it captures the authentic spices India is known for, while still putting the unique Torchy's spin on it. Whether you’re a fan of Indian cuisine, street tacos or just love Damn Good food, The Raj has something for everyone – so make sure you come out and try it this month!”

October’s Drink of the Month, the Strawberry Mule, is made with Owen’s ginger beer, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, lime juice, and strawberry.

Portions of the proceeds from Taco of the Month sales go to Torchy’s charitable partners, including the Make a Wish Foundation, MD Anderson and Phoenix House.