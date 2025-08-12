Torchy’s Tacos (“Torchy’s” or “the Company”), a fast-casual restaurant serving “Damn Good” tacos and other Tex-Mex inspired fare, today announced that industry veteran Todd Diener, a member of the Company’s Board of Directors since October 2017, has been appointed as Chairman of the Board.

Paul Macaluso, Chief Executive Officer of Torchy’s Tacos, said, “We are delighted to announce the elevation of Todd to Chairman of the Board. His decades of proven leadership growing iconic restaurant brands remain integral as we work to advance the Torchy’s mission. Todd has been an instrumental member of the Board to date, and we look forward to his continued contributions in his new role as Board Chair as we unlock bigger opportunities to deliver ‘Damn Good’ food and unforgettable experiences to more guests.”

Mr. Diener commented, “Since joining Torchy’s Board, I have been consistently impressed by the Company’s ability to scale and innovate in the fast-evolving restaurant industry, while remaining true to its differentiated culture and commitment to provide our guests with incredible, authentic, and high-quality food and beverage. I am honored to now serve as Chairman as we support Paul and the Torchy’s team in its upward growth trajectory, bringing the Company to the next level.”

Torchy’s Tacos currently operates in more than 130 locations across 16 states. Today’s announcement follows Mr. Macaluso’s appointment as Chief Executive Officer in February as well as the Company’s recent collaborations with Sports Clips and Brittany Broski, aimed at broadening the brand’s appeal and underscoring its position as a popular fast-casual dining experience.