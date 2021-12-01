Torchy’s Tacos’ Naughty Santa Taco Returns

You better watch out, and you certainly better not cry, because Torchy’s Tacos’ Naughty Santa is back as December’s Taco of the Month. This mischievously good taco features grilled shrimp, chorizo, pickled onions, jack cheese, cilantro and poblano sauce on a flour tortilla – all for just $5.75. Try it with Torchy’s new Camarena Cooldown margarita and you’ve got one festive feast this holiday season.

“At Torchy’s, we think the best presents come wrapped in foil, and this December, we invite everyone to come out and enjoy the delicious gift of grilled shrimp and chorizo in the Naughty Santa Taco of the Month,” says Mike Rypka, founder and CEO of Torchy’s Tacos. “And to all our badass Taco Junkies, team members, and guests, let’s get naughty this holiday season by tipping our cups full of queso and washing it down with a plate full of Lil’ Nookies. Wishing you the best holiday season filled with the people you love and don’t forget to sneak in that kiss under the mistletoe!”

Every taco Torchy’s serves is made from scratch and cooked to order. For a truly Blue, Blue Christmas, pair the Naughty Santa with Torchy’s Camarena Cooldown, an all-new margarita made with Camarena Silver tequila, blue curaçao and freshly squeezed lime juice.

The Naughty Santa is available starting Dec. 1 at participating Torchy’s Tacos locations. Portions of the proceeds from Taco of the Month sales go to Torchy’s charitable partners, including the Make-a-Wish Foundation, MD Anderson and Phoenix House.

Deck the halls and stuff their stockings with Taco Money and Damn Good merch.

Purchase a $25 gift card through Dec. 28 and receive a $5 bonus card for free. Torchy’s gift cards and e-gift cards are available online or at your local Torchy’s restaurant. Bonus cards are valid Jan. 1 – March 31, 2022 only. Plus, the Torchy’s Tacos shop is live at torchysmerch.com with the latest collection of Damn Good merch, from Taco Junkie t-shirts to dog accessories to Torchy’s famous Diablo Sauce and more.

Torchy’s Tacos is growing its footprint across the U.S. with more than 95 locations in 10 states and counting, with new locations opening soon in Texas and Virginia. The brand also recently announced plans to enter Arizona and Florida in 2022. In addition, Torchy’s is introducing its first-ever rewards program! Fans can visit https://tacojunkies.torchystacos.com/signup to pre-enroll for Damn Good surprises and access to unique Torchy’s experiences you can’t get anywhere else when the program launches soon.

Torchy’s continues to monitor and follow the latest health and safety guidelines in each of its restaurants. Guests can safely dine-in or satisfy their taco cravings at home by ordering for pickup or delivery through the Torchy’s App, available for download from the Apple App Store and Android Google Play.