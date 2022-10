This Veteran’s Day, Thursday Nov. 11, all Torchy’s Tacos will be offering veterans/active military members a Free Taco and Non-Alcoholic Beverage when they dine-in or pick-up orders at our restaurant. Details about this offer: To redeem this special, valid authentication will need to be provided through a Military ID or proof of service.

No minimum spend is required to redeem this offer.

News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by WTWH Media LLC.