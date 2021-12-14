Torchy’s Tacos to Open Charlottesville Restaurant on December 15

Torchy’s Tacos has announced its Charlottesville restaurant will officially open on Wednesday, December 15 for dine-in and pick-up service. Located at 1951 Swanson Drive, the opening marks the restaurant’s first location in Virginia and 11th state entry as the brand continues to expand its east coast presence.

Celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, Torchy’s Tacos was born in Austin, Texas in 2006, when a man with a dream bought a food trailer and set out to change the taco game forever. Torchy’s elevates the traditional street taco with unique flavor combinations made completely from scratch, with high-quality ingredients from around the world. Coined by Torchy’s earliest fans who could often be overheard saying, “Damn, these tacos are good,” Torchy’s lives to serve Damn Good tacos, queso and margaritas and support the communities it calls home.

Torchy’s is kicking off the grand opening by offering the first 100 guests in line at 10 a.m. on opening day a limited-edition Torchy’s Restaurant Opening T-Shirt, which will grant the lucky Taco Junkie a year of free Green Chile Queso each time they wear it to the Charlottesville location.

“When I founded Torchy’s in a food trailer in Austin 15 years ago, I never imagined I’d one day be able to open a restaurant across the country in my home state of Virginia,” says Mike Rypka, founder and CEO of Torchy’s Tacos. “Virginia is where I first fell in love with the culinary world, and the lessons I learned here helped inspire Torchy’s, so being able to bring our brand to the local community is beyond incredible. I personally invite everyone in the area to come out on opening day for some Damn Good tacos and margaritas, and maybe even some free queso for a year if you’re quick.”

Guests can enjoy delicious options like the Crossroads taco, award-winning Green Chile Queso and Torchy’s Taco of the Month while sipping fresh-made margaritas and signature cocktails in the 4,000-square-foot space and outdoor patio. At Torchy’s, every taco, queso and margarita is hand-crafted and made-to-order.