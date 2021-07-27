Torchy's Tacos to Open Second Wichita, Kansas, Restaurant

Torchy’s Tacos, the popular craft fast-casual taco brand, is growing in Kansas with the announcement of its newest restaurant opening in West Wichita on Wednesday, July 28. Located at 2901 North Maize Road, the opening marks the restaurant’s second location in the Wichita area and fifth location in Kansas. Torchy’s first Wichita restaurant opened on North Rock Road in Sept. 2020.

Torchy’s is celebrating the grand opening by offering the first 100 guests in line at 10 a.m. on opening day a limited-edition Torchy’s Restaurant Opening T-Shirt, which will grant the lucky Taco Junkie a year of Free Queso each time they wear their special shirt to the West Wichita location.

"We’re thrilled to continue growing in the Midwest and sharing our Damn Good tacos with more Kansans, all thanks to the terrific support of our Torchy’s fans,” says G.J. Hart, CEO of Torchy’s Tacos. “Whether you prefer to relax on our patio or eat in the dining room, our West Wichita location offers the community the perfect spot to enjoy Damn Good tacos, made-to-order margaritas and some warm Texas hospitality!”

Guests can enjoy delicious options like the Crossroads and Baja Shrimp tacos and Torchy’s famed Green Chile Queso in the 4,000-square-foot space. The West Wichita restaurant will also feature an outdoor patio where guests can enjoy draft beer, fresh-made margaritas and other signature cocktails. In addition to dine-in service, the restaurant features a drive-thru that will serve breakfast tacos, a Texas staple, from 7-10 a.m., followed by the restaurant’s lunch and dinner menu full of Damn Good Tacos and more. At Torchy’s, every taco, queso and margarita is hand-crafted and made-to-order.

Highlights of the West Wichita Torchy’s Tacos menu include:

Damn Good Tacos: Torchy’s inventive taco creations served on fresh, housemade corn or flour tortillas like Green Chile Pork featuring pork carnitas, green chiles, and cotija cheese, Baja Shrimp made with fried shrimp, cabbage slaw and pickled onions, the famous Trailer Park inspired by Torchy’s beginnings in an Austin food trailer with fried chicken, green chiles, lettuce, pico de gallo and cheddar jack cheese (or make it “trashy” by removing the lettuce and adding Green Chile Queso), and many more

Breakfast Tacos: Served all day long, with options like The Wrangler made with cage-free eggs, smoked beef brisket, potato, cheese and tomatillo sauce, Migas made with cage-free eggs, corn tortilla strips, green chiles, avocado, pico de gallo and cheese, and more

Taco of the Month: Torchy's ever-changing monthly promotion of unique and mouth-watering tacos that keep taco junkies guessing and relishing year 'round

Flavorful Sides: Including Green Chile Queso + Chips, Juan's Refried Beans, Street Corn and fresh-made guacamole and salsa

Freshly Squeezed, Hand-shaken Margaritas and Local Brews: Happy hour runs Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. for dining in, with drink specials including $1.50 off draft and bottled beer and $2 off Damn Good Drinks. Plus, enjoy $3.50 select drinks, like sangria or mimosas, all day on Saturdays and Sundays

Torchy’s West Wichita is opening with safety measures in place, including frequent cleaning and sanitation, team member wellness checks, proper glove use and other steps to ensure guest and team member safety. Guests can use the all-new Torchy’s app, available via the Apple App Store and Google Play, to get their taco fix with a tap and place pickup and delivery orders with contactless payment, right from their phone.