Torchy's Tacos Opens 69th Store in Texas

Torchy’s Tacos, the popular craft fast-casual brand known for its Damn Good Tacos and addictive Green Chile Queso, is expanding in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex area with the opening of its Frisco-Hollyhock restaurant on Wednesday, Nov. 10. Located at 1555 US Highway 380, Suite 100, the new location marks the brand’s second in Frisco and 69th location in its home state of Texas.

“When I first opened the Torchy’s trailer in Austin 15 years ago, I never could have imagined that we would have over 60 locations across Texas today, all thanks to our die-hard fans who’ve supported us every step of the way,” says Mike Rypka, founder and CEO of Torchy’s Tacos. “This new restaurant will allow us to serve even more Taco Junkies in the Frisco community, so make sure to stop by on opening day for some Damn Good Tacos and scratch-made margaritas!”

Guests can enjoy delicious options like the Crossroads taco, award-winning Green Chile Queso and Torchy’s Taco of the Month while sipping fresh-made margaritas and signature cocktails in the 3,500-square-foot space and expansive outdoor patio. At Torchy’s, every taco, queso and margarita is hand-crafted and made-to-order.

Highlights of the Frisco-Hollyhock Torchy’s Tacos menu include:

Damn Good Tacos: Torchy’s inventive taco creations served on fresh, housemade corn or flour tortillas like Green Chile Pork featuring pork carnitas, green chiles and cotija cheese, Baja Shrimp made with fried shrimp, cabbage slaw and pickled onions, the famous Trailer Park inspired by Torchy’s beginnings in an Austin food trailer with fried chicken, green chiles, lettuce, pico de gallo and cheddar jack cheese (or make it “trashy” by removing the lettuce and adding Green Chile Queso) and many more

Torchy’s inventive taco creations served on fresh, housemade corn or flour tortillas like featuring pork carnitas, green chiles and cotija cheese, made with fried shrimp, cabbage slaw and pickled onions, the famous inspired by Torchy’s beginnings in an Austin food trailer with fried chicken, green chiles, lettuce, pico de gallo and cheddar jack cheese (or make it “trashy” by removing the lettuce and adding Green Chile Queso) and many more Breakfast Tacos: Served all day long, with options like The Wrangler made with cage-free eggs, smoked beef brisket, potato, cheese and tomatillo sauce, Migas made with cage-free eggs, corn tortilla strips, green chiles, avocado, pico de gallo and cheese, and more

Served all day long, with options like made with cage-free eggs, smoked beef brisket, potato, cheese and tomatillo sauce, made with cage-free eggs, corn tortilla strips, green chiles, avocado, pico de gallo and cheese, and more Taco of the Month: Torchy’s ever-changing monthly promotion of unique and mouth-watering tacos that keep Taco Junkies guessing and relishing year-round, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Torchy’s charitable partners including the Make-a-Wish Foundation, MD Anderson, and Phoenix House

Torchy’s ever-changing monthly promotion of unique and mouth-watering tacos that keep Taco Junkies guessing and relishing year-round, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Torchy’s charitable partners including the Make-a-Wish Foundation, MD Anderson, and Phoenix House Flavorful Sides: Including Green Chile Queso + Chips , Juan’s Refried Beans , Street Corn and fresh-made guacamole and salsa

Including , , and fresh-made guacamole and salsa Freshly Squeezed, Hand-shaken Margaritas and Local Brews: Happy hour runs Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. for dining in, with drink specials including $1.50 off draft and bottled beer and $2 off Damn Good Drinks. Plus, enjoy $3.50 select drinks , like sangria or mimosas, all day on Saturdays and Sundays

Torchy’s Frisco-Hollyhock is currently hiring for all restaurant positions including cashiers, bartenders, food runners, expo, prep, grill cooks and dishwashers. Those interested in living the taco dream can visit torchystacos.com/careers or stop by the restaurant to apply.

Torchy’s Frisco-Hollyhock is opening with safety measures in place, including frequent cleaning and sanitation, team member wellness checks, proper glove use and other steps to ensure guest and team member safety. Guests can use the Torchy’s app, available via the Apple App Store and Google Play, to get their taco fix with a tap and place pickup and delivery orders with contactless payment, right from their phone.

The restaurant’s hours of operation are:

Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Friday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m.

Sunday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Torchy’s Tacos is growing its footprint across the U.S. with over 95 locations across 10 states and plans to further expand in its home state of Texas with the opening of its Rockwall location in spring 2022.

Torchy’s is also introducing the Taco Junkies Rewards Club, and fans can visit https://tacojunkies.torchystacos.com/signup to pre-enroll for surprise and delight offers and access to unique Torchy’s experiences you can’t get anywhere else when the program launches soon!