Torchy’s Tacos' Richmond Store to Open July 21

Torchy’s Tacos announced its Richmond restaurant will officially open on Wednesday, July 21. Located at 4818 Waterview Town Center Drive, Suite 500, this marks Torchy’s 20th location in the Houston area and its 94th restaurant nationwide.

Torchy’s is celebrating the grand opening by offering the first 100 guests in line at 10 a.m. on July 21 a limited-edition Torchy’s Restaurant Opening T-Shirt, which will grant the lucky Taco Junkie a year of free half Green Chile Queso + Chips each time they wear their special shirt to the Richmond location.*

“While this is our first restaurant in Richmond, we know Texas—and we know what Houstonians love, as we’ve opened 20 restaurants in the area,” says G.J. Hart, CEO of Torchy’s Tacos. “We invite Richmond residents, Houstonians and nearby Fort Bend neighbors out to enjoy our breakfast tacos, queso, and made-to-order margaritas at our newest location.”

Guests can enjoy delicious options like the Brushfire taco, Green Chile Queso and Torchy’s famed Taco of the Month in the nearly 4,000-square-foot dining area or sip fresh-made margaritas and signature cocktails on the outdoor patio. At Torchy’s, every taco, queso and margarita is hand-crafted and made-to-order.

Highlights of the Torchy’s Tacos Richmond menu include:

Damn Good Tacos: Torchy’s inventive taco creations served on fresh, housemade corn or flour tortillas like Green Chile Pork featuring pork carnitas, green chiles, and cotija cheese, Baja Shrimp made with fried shrimp, cabbage slaw and pickled onions, the famous Trailer Park inspired by Torchy’s beginnings in an Austin food trailer with fried chicken, green chiles, lettuce, pico de gallo and cheddar jack cheese (make it “trashy” by removing the lettuce and adding Green Chile Queso), and many more

Breakfast Tacos: Served all day long, with options like The Wrangler made with cage-free eggs, smoked beef brisket, potato, cheese and tomatillo sauce, Migas made with cage-free eggs, corn tortilla strips, green chiles, avocado, pico de gallo and cheese, and more

Taco of the Month: Torchy’s ever-changing monthly promotion of unique and mouth-watering tacos that keep taco junkies guessing and relishing year ‘round

Flavorful Sides: Including Green Chile Queso + Chips, Juan’s Refried Beans, Street Corn and fresh-made guacamole and salsa

Freshly Squeezed, Hand-shaken Margaritas and Local Brews: Happy hour runs Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. for dining in, with drink specials including $1.50 off draft and bottled beer and $2 off Damn Good Drinks. Plus, enjoy $3.50 select drinks, like sangria or mimosas, all day on Saturdays and Sundays

Torchy’s Richmond is opening with safety measures in place, including frequent cleaning and sanitation, team member wellness checks, proper glove use and other steps to ensure guest and team member safety. Guests can use the all-new Torchy’s app, available via the Apple App Store and Google Play, to get their taco fix with a tap and place pickup and delivery orders with contactless payment, right from their phone.

The restaurant’s hours of operation are:

Monday-Thursday: 10AM – 9PM

Friday: 10AM – 11PM

Saturday: 9AM – 11PM

Sunday: 9AM – 9PM

Torchy’s Tacos is growing its footprint across the U.S. and now has 94 locations across 11 states, as well as a digital kitchen in Ohio. The brand opened a Stafford restaurant in late April and has other Houston-area locations in Memorial City, Houston Heights, Galleria, and more.