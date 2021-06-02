Torchy’s Tacos' Texas Hottie Returns

Torchy’s Tacos' Texas Hottie is back in action with hot and spicy flavors as June’s Taco of the Month.

Available at participating Torchy’s locations June 1-30, the Texas Hottie features a hottie chicken tender, cayenne sauce, cabbage slaw, chow chow pickled relish, honey and fresh cotija cheese with chipotle sauce on a flour tortilla, for $5.95.

“The only thing that burns hotter than summertime in Texas is our love of food that brings the heat!” said Mike Rypka, founder of Torchy’s Tacos. “The Texas Hottie does just that with a hot chicken tender and flavorful cayenne sauce, but we’re also providing relief with cool ingredients like fresh cabbage slaw, chow chow pickled relish, honey and fresh cotija cheese.”

Guests can pair the Texas Hottie with Torchy’s featured June beverage, the Ranch Party. Available for $10.50, the Ranch Party is made with Camarena Silver Tequila, housemade sweet and sour and Topo Chico served with a Tajin salt rim and a lime wheel.

Portions of the proceeds from Taco of the Month sales go to Torchy’s charitable partners, including the Make-a-Wish Foundation, MD Anderson and Phoenix House.

Torchy’s Tacos is growing its footprint across the U.S. and now has 88 locations across 10 states, as well as a digital kitchen in Ohio.

Torchy’s continues to monitor and follow the latest health and safety guidelines in each of its restaurants.