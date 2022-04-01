Torchy’s Tacos‘ Tokyo Drifter Highlights April Menu

Torchy’s Tacos‘ Tokyo Drifter is rolling in with its sweet and spicy flavors as April’s Taco of the Month. Available at participating Torchy’s locations from April 1- 30, the Tokyo Drifter features teriyaki glazed pulled pork, fried wonton strips, sweet & sour veggie slaw, sesame sriracha mayo and cilantro, served with a lime wedge on a flour tortilla.

“At Torchy’s, we’re all about taking ingredient inspiration from different cultures and infusing our Austin roots to create an out-of-this-world flavor experience,” says founder and CEO Mike Rypka. “This taco is loaded up with tender, teriyaki glazed pulled pork and topped with a fresh and tangy sweet & sour veggie slaw and cilantro. Add some Sriracha mayo heat and the crunch of crispy wontons, and you’ve got one hell of a flavor party in your mouth!”

Torchy’s is also featuring two new limited-time cocktails – Watermelon Ranch Water and Spark Plug – to pair with the Tokyo Drifter throughout the month. The Watermelon Ranch Water is made with Camarena Silver Tequila, housemade sweet and sour and Red Bull Red Edition served with a Tajin salt rim. The Spark Plug is crafted with Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, housemade sweet and sour, and Red Bull Red Edition mixed with pineapple juice and passion fruit puree.

Portions of the proceeds from Taco of the Month sales go to Torchy’s charitable partners, including the Make a Wish Foundation, MD Anderson and Phoenix House.