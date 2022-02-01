Torchy's Tacos Unveils New Menu Items

Something new is cookin’ at Torchy’s Tacos and it’s Damn Good. The Austin-based craft fast-casual taco brand known for its Damn Good Tacos and addictive Green Chile Queso is introducing four new menu items that are sure to satisfy, including a new plant-based taco, scratch-made dessert and the permanent return of Torchy’s most coveted taco, the Tipsy Chick. In addition to these new innovations, Torchy’s fan-favorite Scallywag returns as February’s Taco of the Month.

Starting Wednesday, Feb. 9, Torchy’s fans everywhere will be able to enjoy:

The Tipsy Chick: Our fans have been asking for it and we’re delivering: the Tipsy Chick is now permanently back on the menu at all Torchy’s locations. This iconic taco features marinated and grilled chicken breast, spinach, grilled corn, green chiles and cheddar cheese with chipotle sauce on a flour tortilla. The best part? The Tipsy Chick is served with a side of scratch-made bacon bourbon marmalade for an extra punch of flavor.

Torchy’s Tip: Sign up for the new Taco Junkies Rewards Club to receive exclusive early access to the Tipsy Chick Feb. 7-8, ahead of its official launch on Feb. 9. Damn Good surprises, free queso and more await members of the hottest club in town.

The MoFaux: For taco lovers seeking plant-based options, The MoFaux answers the call as a plant-based taco made for everyone, whether you’re flexitarian, vegan or just enjoy Damn Good Tacos. The MoFaux is crafted from scratch with Cowboy-Style Beyond Beef topped with green chiles, grilled corn, peppadew peppers, fresh avocado and cilantro with Diablo Sauce – all served on a fresh corn tortilla. Beyond Beef is made from simple, plant-based ingredients, like peas and brown rice, without GMOs, cholesterol, soy or gluten. The MoFaux might be plant-based but there’s nothing “faux” about these bold flavors, so we dare our hardcore fans to give it a try.

Torchy’s Tip: Love plant-based but feeling a bowl or burrito instead of tacos? We got you covered! You can substitute our Cowboy-Style Beyond Beef as a protein on the Grande Burrito, Grande Burrito Bowl and Airstream Salad offerings.

Scratch-Made Churros: Torchy’s wants to give a little sugar during this month of love. Joining Torchy’s signature Lil’ Nookies on the Sweets menu, the brand’s new mouthwatering Churros are scratch-made with buttermilk and dusted with sugar and cinnamon, served with a side of dulce de leche.

Grande Burrito Bowl: For those in the mood to ditch the tortillas, you can now order Torchy’s Grande Burrito as a bowl, featuring your choice of beef, chicken, pork or veggies, with refried pinto beans, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and cheese.

“Torchy’s is all about innovating to ensure we’re delivering the tastiest and most unique offerings in the game, and these new menu items hit the mark by providing a little something for everyone, whether you’re plant-based, have a sweet tooth or just love Damn Good tacos,” says Mike Rypka, founder and CEO of Torchy’s Tacos. “Our culinary team has been hard at work perfecting these new items, and we can’t wait to see our fans’ reactions. Make sure you stop by this February to check out what we’ve been cookin’ up and don’t forget to grab a side of our famous Green Chile Queso to top it off!”

Ahoy there, Taco Junkie! Torchy’s Unveils February Taco of the Month

Even more treasures await at Torchy’s this month. Now through Feb. 28, weigh anchor at the nearest Torchy’s and try the February Taco of the Month – the fan-favorite Scallywag – featuring coconut-battered shrimp, bacon, green chiles, pickled onions, jack cheese, cilantro and scratch-made peach habanero jam on a flour tortilla. Pair it with the treasured Drink of the Month, the Scallywag Margarita, made with 100 percent pure agave reposado tequila by Exotico, triple sec and peach habanero Jam, served frozen with a Cap'n Crunch and coconut rim.