Torchy’s Teaming Up with Black Pumas on Special Taco Release

Torchy’s Tacos, the Austin-based taco brand known for its Damn Good Tacos and Green Chile Queso, is teaming up with the four-time Grammy-nominated Black Pumas to release a special-edition Black Pumas Taco at select restaurants on the first day of the Austin City Limits Music Festival, where the band is set to perform both Fridays.

The limited-time-only Black Pumas Taco hits all the flavorful notes with smoked beef brisket, corn relish, guajillo onion strings, BBQ sauce, chipotle sauce and fresh cilantro, served on a blue corn tortilla – a first at Torchy’s.

$1 from every taco sold will be donated to the Health Alliance of Austin Musicians (HAAM), an organization that provides access to affordable healthcare for Austin’s low-income, working musicians, with a focus on prevention and wellness.

Black Pumas shares, “We are honored to have a taco named after Black Pumas, Torchy’s has been an Austin institution and a staple to the city for many years. The collab with smoked beef brisket served on a blue corn tortilla will be available for a limited time during ACL and a portion of proceeds will be donated to HAAM. We couldn’t be more excited to perform at the festival this year, you can see us on Friday of both weekends … See you at ACL and Torchy’s.”

Music fans attending ACL this year can also check out the Torchy’s Tacos tent at Zilker Park during both weekends to enjoy the brand’s core taco lineup, ranging from the iconic Trailer Park to the newly released MoFaux vegetarian taco. Note: The Black Pumas Taco will not be available for purchase at ACL.