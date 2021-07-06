Torchy's Thai-Inspired July Taco of the Month Arrives

Hop in and get ready to ride because the flavors of Torchy’s Tacos’ July Taco of the Month are coming to you from the busy streets of Bangkok. Welcome back to the Thai-inspired Tuk Tuk taco.

Named after the famous Thai taxis, the Tuk Tuk is making its first appearance back on the Torchy’s menu since 2017. The taco features marinated and grilled Thai fajita beef loaded with an array of flavorful toppings, including cooked cabbage slaw, crushed peanuts and pickled cucumber and carrots, along with Sriracha, avocado sauce, jack cheese and fresh mint served with a lime wedge on a flour tortilla for $6.50.

“After a few years in the taco vault, we’re excited to bring back the Tuk Tuk, packed with bold tang and textures from a combination of Thai flavors and fresh ingredients,” said Mike Rypka, founder of Torchy’s Tacos. “We don’t shy away from finding innovative ways to incorporate global flavors into our tacos. We like to encourage the unexpected and invite everyone to come in for a fix of Southeast Asian flavors in taco form.”

Guests can pair the Tuk Tuk with Torchy’s featured July cocktail, the Torchy’s Cherry Limeade, made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka mixed with sweet and sour and a splash of Sprite and cherry.

Portions of the proceeds from Taco of the Month sales go to Torchy’s charitable partners, including the Make-a-Wish Foundation, MD Anderson and Phoenix House.

Torchy’s Tacos is growing its footprint across the U.S. and now has 92 locations across 11 states, as well as a digital kitchen in Ohio.

Torchy’s continues to monitor and follow the latest health and safety guidelines in each of its restaurants. Guests can safely dine-in or satisfy their taco cravings at home by ordering for pickup or delivery through the new Torchy’s App, available for download from the Apple App Store and Android Google Play.