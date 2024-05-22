Tortazo by acclaimed chef, cookbook author and restaurateur, Rick Bayless, announced the opening of the fast casual Mexican restaurant within Macy’s at Westfield Old Orchard shopping center on May 25th. The newest location of Bayless’ Mexico City style torteria highlights the famous Mexican sandwich, the torta, alongside freshly prepared margaritas, mouthwatering tacos and quesadillas, and made to order churros.

“Tortazo is a place of discovery, of bold flavors and new culinary experiences, inspired by Mexico City’s gracious hospitality, vibrant food and culture,“ says Chef Rick Bayless. “I am especially excited to be opening our second Chicago location, extending the food and hospitality that I am proud to offer at our restaurants in River North and at O’Hare Airport outwards to our friends in the suburbs.”

To celebrate the new space, Tortazo will be hosting a grand opening party on Saturday, May 25th starting at 11 AM. Chef Rick Bayless will be in attendance to get the party started with a “torta cutting” (in place of a ribbon cutting) and the first 100 guests will receive a free torta. Throughout the day, happy hour specials will abound and guests will be able to enjoy live music from local artist, Citlalic Jeffers Peña. Additionally, starting on May 15 and leading up to the opening, Tortazo will be hosting a raffle for a free catering package, which guests can enter by submitting their email here.

“Chicago is such a magical place, especially in the summertime when people are out, taking advantage of the warm, sunny weather. We are even more excited, therefore, to be opening Memorial Day Weekend. Our Old Orchard location will embrace Chicago’s vibrant summer energy; we can’t wait to become an additional draw for all that this iconic, open-air mall has to offer,” sayd Sam Lipp, Tortazo President. “A lot of Chicagoans are already familiar with the Tortazo concept, which is a new sister restaurant to Chef Rick’s esteemed Tortas Frontera at O’Hare airport. We’re looking forward to bringing even more delicious Mexico City flavors to the North Shore, just without the commute.”

Tortazo is working with locally based Aria Group to establish its unique and distinctive design, along with a signature mural hand-painted by Chicago artist, Fabiola Rivera. Whether taking a break from shopping or seeking a leisurely post-work margarita, guests are welcome daily for lunch, happy hour and dinner.