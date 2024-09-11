TouchBistro announced the launch of its Inventory Management and Labor Management solutions for restaurant operators, following its acquisition of restaurant management software, Peachworks. The announcement marks another step in TouchBistro’s commitment to restaurants and its dedication to continuously innovate and address the industry’s evolving needs.

The new offerings bolster TouchBistro’s comprehensive suite of back-of-house (BOH) solutions and help restaurateurs improve profitability, streamline operations and deliver a great guest experience.

“TouchBistro’s acquisition of Peachworks allows us to better serve operators through one comprehensive tech stack,” said Samir Zabaneh, Chairman and CEO of TouchBistro. “We deeply understand the pain points of operators in today’s restaurant industry, and our new Labor Management and Inventory Management products are a major step forward in making data-backed decisions that help them keep costs down and run a sustainable business.”

Both products include a seamless TouchBistro POS integration that allows the latest data to flow into one centralized system in near real time so operators can make data-backed decisions faster. With the continuous input of data, this also ensures operators have the insights needed to forecast accurately to save on both labor costs and food waste.

Inventory Management

TouchBistro Inventory Management is a powerful inventory and recipe management platform that integrates seamlessly with the TouchBistro POS to help operators save time, reduce food costs and manage their inventory with ease.

From TouchBistro’s 2024 State of Restaurants report, over half (58 per cent) of operators noted that inventory costs were their biggest source of financial strain. Moreover, 60 per cent of operators reported that all or most of their suppliers have raised prices in the past year, with the average expenditure on food increasing by a whopping 41 per cent in the past year alone.

Many operators are operating on razor thin margins. With TouchBistro’s new inventory management software, operators can gain better insight into their costs and more easily find areas to optimize. The solution arms operators with the ability to:

Automate the inventory process and say goodbye to time-consuming spreadsheets with a digital database of all their items and up-to-date counts of their consumables.

Put profitability first with recipe costing tools that allow operators to optimize new and existing recipes for maximum profitability and ingredient usage.

Ensure there’s always sufficient inventory on hand and prepped for service with data-driven food prep forecasting that takes actual and ideal usage into account.

Labor Management

TouchBistro Labor Management is a robust restaurant staff management and scheduling software that integrates directly with the TouchBistro POS to help operators simplify scheduling, streamline team communications and keep labor costs under control.

Through TouchBistro’s new, fully integrated labor management solution, operators can:

Manage availability, schedule changes, time off requests and blocked dates from one centralized system, even across multiple locations.

Eliminate confusion, miscommunication and missed shifts by sending important updates in real time via in-app messages, emails and SMS notifications.

Reduce costs by more accurately predicting and forecasting labor needs based on labor percentage, hours, costs or number of employees, using net sales or guest count as the driver.

“By creating a centralized digital solution for operators, we are giving them a level of visibility that would not have been possible just a few years ago,” said Zabaneh. “We are proud to continue enhancing our all-in-one restaurant management system that puts our customer needs first, ensuring they have the technology required to run a profitable business. Our goal is to do the heavy-lifting so restaurateurs can spend more time doing what they love.”