TouchBistro Unveils Suite of Back-of-House Solutions

TouchBistro announced the launch of a comprehensive suite of back-of-house (BOH) solutions that help restaurateurs improve profitability by automating operations and profit management analysis that directly impact the bottom line. By connecting these BOH solutions to TouchBistro’s Point of Sale (POS), front-of-house (FOH) operations, and best-in-class guest engagement solutions, TouchBistro now provides an end-to-end solution that offers all the key capabilities that restaurateurs require to be successful.

TouchBistro’s goal has always been to help restaurants grow and succeed by providing restaurant specific management solutions to lower costs, improve operational efficiencies and create great guest experiences.

“After spending many years focused on enhancing our POS, FOH operations, and guest engagement solutions, we knew the timing was right to expand our BOH offerings so that restaurateurs have the key ingredients needed to drive their businesses forward,” says Samir Zabaneh, TouchBistro CEO and Chairman.

To improve and integrate BOH operations, TouchBistro now offers the following functionality:

TouchBistro Profit Management, Powered by MarginEdge, seamlessly integrates with the all-in-one TouchBistro Point of Sale (POS) and Restaurant Management System to help single or multi-unit restaurants maximize their profitability through greater control over inventory, supplier costs and invoices, menu and recipe planning, food wastage, and accounting.

TouchBistro Kitchen Display System (KDS), Powered by Fresh, delivers accurate orders instantly to the kitchen for preparation. As soon as a ticket is sent from the POS, it appears on the KDS, providing an instant line of communication between FOH and BOH staff, eliminating time consuming manual double entry and costly errors.

Restaurateurs report spending 41% more on food on average than the prior year, with more than half their suppliers raising prices in the last year. Staying on top of supplier pricing changes and invoicing, evaluating plating profitability and predicting what customers will buy, and tracking food usage and mitigating wastage are all complex, time-consuming functions when done manually or with a stack of spreadsheets. However, they are all essential for managing profitability in single or multi-unit operations, especially when inventory costs are rising, new fees are being charged by technology providers, rent is more expensive, and workers are demanding higher wages. Streamlining internal workflows is also essential in reducing expenses and improving customer satisfaction.

As the restaurant industry evolves and new technologies become available, TouchBistro is committed to integrating advanced new capabilities into its all-in-one POS and restaurant management platform, ensuring its solutions are fast to install, intuitive to use, and make it easier for restaurants to focus on building a profitable business that at the same time delights their guests.

“TouchBistro’s new BOH capabilities will help restaurateurs run more profitable operations. These tools give them the real-time visibility they require to control costs and streamline workflows,” explains Zaban