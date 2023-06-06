Touchstone Hospitality Reaches Agreement with HMSHost at John Glenn International Airport

Touchstone Hospitality (Touchstone) has entered into an agreement with global restaurateur HMSHost, a world leader in creating dining for travel venues, resulting in an extensive, multi-unit, joint venture partnership at John Glenn International Airport (CMH).

“The Columbus Regional Airport Authority board and staff have demonstrated a sincere commitment to supporting minority owned businesses,” says Robert E. Lee III, Principal of Touchstone. “Operating airport concessions is unique, and Touchstone Hospitality remains committed to ensuring a positive dining experience for the airport customers and employees at John Glenn International Airport,” shared Robert.

Touchstone is a Columbus-based hospitality company and the owner/operator of two Donatos Pizza locations inside of CMH. To accelerate the company’s growth, Touchstone has furthered its expansion in the airport concession business with a new joint venture agreement in HMSHost operated locations at CMH, including American Craft Tavern, Auntie Anne’s, Bob Evans Express, Burger King, Chili’s, Hangar 815, Land-Grant Brewing, PGA Grill, Starbucks, and Wolfgang Puck Express.

“Robert has been a committed partner at John Glenn International over his 12 years serving airport customers, successfully operating his business through times of record-breaking passenger growth as well as the pandemic,” says Charles Goodwin,Chief Business Development Officer for the Columbus Regional Airport Authority. “We are grateful for his leadership and congratulate Robert on the expansion of his business.”

“Robert’s 12 years of success as an airport concessionaire, combined with his 34 years of leadership in all aspects of the hospitality industry, makes him our ideal partner. Our partnership with Touchstone aligns with our ongoing commitment to grow minority companies in airports across the nation. This is just the beginning of what I know will be a long-lasting relationship,” explains Tosin Kasali, Vice President of Business Development, HMSHost.