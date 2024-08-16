TOUS les JOURS, international bakery café chain offering over 300 artisan pastries, gourmet cakes, and desserts baked in-store daily, has rooted itself deeper into the hearts of plant lovers with the addition of two new plant-based cakes to the menu. Guests can indulge in the Plantastic Raspberry Chocolate Cake and Plantastic Blueberry Chocolate Cake, now available at participating locations nationwide and while supplies last.

“We’re delighted to introduce the plantastic cake selection, as it reinforces our commitment to sustainability and innovation,” said Sue Han, Marketing Manager for TOUS les JOURS. “These two miniature cakes, rich in flavor and made entirely from plant-based ingredients, feature vegan cream cheese and are topped with raspberries or blueberries. They are a delicious treat to close out the summer and a respectful nod to our planet, moving us one step closer to a cleaner, more sustainable environment. We are proud to offer additional healthy options and foster a more inclusive environment for our customers, providing a sweet treat for everyone, no matter their dietary preferences.”

These plant-derived, miniature cakes serve 2-3 people, are completely dairy-free, and made with vegan cream cheese. Guests are invited to enjoy the Plantastic Raspberry Chocolate or Blueberry Chocolate Cakes, made with dense, chocolate cake, both filled with berry flavor and topped with vegan cream cheese. Atop the beautiful, mini creations are fresh raspberries or plump blueberries, perfect for any summer occasion. These miniature cakes are an awe-leaf-some indulgence to savor the final days of summer, priced at $18 each.

TOUS les JOURS’ ‘Plantastic’ Cake Collection

In addition to the recently announced partnership with Oatly and existing menu items such as the wholesome Multi-Grain Loaf and Olive Basil Loaf, these new plant-based cakes further demonstrate TOUS les JOURS’ commitment to sustainability, in addition to catering to diverse dietary preferences, consistently aiming for inclusivity no matter the cause. Lastly, these cakes also embody the brand’s commitment to exceptional, versatile taste in every creation.