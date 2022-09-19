TOUS les JOURS Adds Pumpkin Pie and Apple Pie Beverages for Limited Time

TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 different kinds of artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, continues to expand its beverage menu with two new seasonal drinks just in time for fall: the Pumpkin Pie Macchiato and the Apple Pie Steamer. The pie-flavored beverages are making it deliciously simple for TOUS les JOURS (TLJ) customers throughout the country to enjoy autumn comfort flavors.

Forgoing the seasonal conventionality of ordinary pumpkin- and spice-flavored coffee drinks, TOUS les JOURS is proud to welcome the chilly autumn months with the distinctive Pumpkin Pie Macchiato, which boasts a cozy flavor profile that includes pumpkin, brown sugar, hazelnut and caramel paired with coffee and topped with a decadent caramel drizzle. A great complement to a brisk fall day, the brand’s unique Apple Pie Steamer combines apple juice with steamed coconut milk and infuses vibrant spices to reveal a warm, seasonal beverage treat that’s reminiscent of a freshly baked apple pie.

“Accentuating the creativity that’s baked and blended into our brand DNA, we opted to deviate this year from tradition and abandon anything resembling a common coffee with pumpkin and spice flavors – while still offering appealing fall-inspired beverages that are ideal for cold nights by the fireplace, brisk afternoon walks through the leaves and chilly car rides to work or school,” says Sue Han, Marketing Manager for TLJ. “The uniquely concocted Pumpkin Pie Macchiato and Apple Pie Steamer embody the seasonal flavors of fall our guests crave, and we are confident they will flock to their local TOUS les JOURS location to enjoy these limited-time offerings.”

TOUS les JOURS continues to establish itself as a go-to destination for bakery and beverage enthusiasts alike, and the launch of seasonal beverages supports the brand’s commitment to expanding its beverage lineup and providing its customers with a flavorful experience. The Pumpkin Pie Macchiato and the Apple Pie Steamer were crafted by TLJ’s Beverage Research & Development Specialist, Alex Hager, who earlier this year took home a first-place prize at the 2022 U.S. Coffee Championships.

Available now through November 30, the limited-time drinks can be enjoyed at participating TOUS les JOURS locations all season long. For more information about TOUS les JOURS, to view the full menu and to find your nearest location, visit https://www.tljus.com.