TOUS les JOURS, the renowned bakery café chain offering more than 300 artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, invites guests to celebrate the season of love with its exclusive “Fall in Love with Chocolate” Valentine’s Day collection. This limited-edition lineup includes indulgent cakes and coffees, perfect for sharing with loved ones or treating someone special. Available at participating locations from Feb. 1-14, these treats are designed to make Valentine’s Day even sweeter.

“Our Valentine’s Day collection is all about celebrating the little moments of joy with those you love,” said Sue Han, Marketing Manager for TOUS les JOURS. “We’ve created these treats to be as memorable and delightful as the season itself, from rich cakes to indulgent coffees.”

TOUS les JOURS’ Valentine’s Day offerings include decadent delights like the Beary Crispy Chocolate Cake with three layers of dark, milk and white chocolate mousse and the Heart Chocolate Cake, which features rich chocolate buttercream and decorative chocolate hearts. The Chocolate Lovers Cake, made with Valrhona chocolate and chocolate signature cloud cream, is a must-try for aficionados, while the Mini Tiramisu Chiffon Cake, infused with coffee syrup and topped with mascarpone and sweet condensed milk cloud cream, captures the romance of the season.

Continuing the seasonal celebration, the Petite Strawberry Gateau offers a single-serving indulgence of chocolate mousse and signature cloud cream topped with a fresh strawberry, and the Petite Earl Grey Gateau features a vanilla base and Earl Grey signature cloud cream. Gateau cakes are $8.50 each

TOUS les JOURS also caters to beverage enthusiasts with specialty drinks like the Red Velvet Bliss and Dark Mocha, available hot or iced. The Red Velvet Bliss boasts velvety cocoa notes, while the Dark Mocha pairs bold flavors with indulgent dark chocolate ganache. These specialty beverages range from $5.50-$6.25 each.

To round out the occasion, three additional cakes will launch on Feb. 7. These include the White Chocolate Raspberry Cake, where soft vanilla layers are complemented by tart raspberry jam and white chocolate shavings, the Valentine’s Cloud Cake, with an airy vanilla sponge paired with fresh berries, and the Mini Red Velvet Cake, with layers of red velvet sponge and a smooth cream cheese frosting. Cakes range from $10.00-$42.00 each.