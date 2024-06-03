TOUS les JOURS recently announced four all-new beverages inspired by summer, in addition to a new Blueberry Mini Cake to celebrate dad this Father’s Day. This refreshing lineup is now available at participating locations nationwide.

Cool off from the summer heat with the beloved bakery’s new iced drinks, including Strawberry Breeze, a refreshing iced strawberry concentrate beverage with a hint of coconut flavor garnished with fresh strawberry and mint; Mango Breeze, a refreshing iced mango beverage with a hint of coconut, garnished with fresh mango and mint; Sunrise Breeze, a blend of tropical goodness with layers of strawberry and mango to enhance the summer sunrise and garnished with fresh strawberry, mango and mint; and Coconut Latte, a beautiful blend of rich espresso and milk sweetened with coconut syrup served hot or iced. All new beverages start at $5.75 and may vary by location.

Does pops have a sweet tooth? Ditch the grilling gear and gift dad with TOUS les JOURS’ new and delightful Blueberry Mini Cake. Featuring blueberry cake layered with their signature Cloud cream, blueberry filling with fresh blueberries and a “Best Dad” script atop.