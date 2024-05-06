TOUS les JOURS, a renowned bakery café chain offering more than 300 artisan pastries, gourmet cakes, and desserts baked in-store daily, will celebrate mothers and motherly figures with the limited-edition ‘Love You Mom’ Mother’s Day menu. Available now through May 12, this delicious collection showcases seven new cakes that add a bit of sweetness to the upcoming holiday, at participating locations nationwide while supplies last.

“As we approach Mother’s Day, TOUS les JOURS is thrilled to unveil our ‘Love You Mom’ collection, a tribute to the incredible mothers and mother figures in our lives,” said Sue Han, Marketing Manager for TOUS les JOURS. “With an assortment of meticulously crafted cakes, each bursting with flavor and creativity, we aim to add a touch of sweetness to this special occasion. From the zesty tang of our Lemon Raspberry Cake to the comforting warmth of our Mini Carrot Cake, there’s something for every palate.”

The ‘Love You Mom’ collection features seven signature centerpiece cakes, including Lemon Raspberry Cake (white sheet cake topped with lemon buttercream and raspberry jam and puree); Earl Grey Grapefruit Cake (mocha sheet cake with Earl Grey cloud cream and diced grapefruit topping); Strawberry Cookies Cream Cake (chocolate sheet cake filled with cookies and strawberry mousse cream and topped with strawberry cloud cream and chocolate cookies); Peaches N Cream Cake (white sheet cake topped with white cloud cream, sliced peaches, and peach compote); Mini Carrot Cake (carrot sheet cake with cream cheese frosting and walnut topping); Strawberry Flower Lychee Cake (white sheet cake and lychee base with strawberry and blueberry topping); and Blueberry Yogurt Cake (blueberry sheet cake with yogurt cream, blueberry filling, and blueberry topping) – with prices ranging from $12-$14 for the mini cakes and $45-$48 for whole cakes.

In addition to the limited-time cakes, guests can also enjoy TOUS les JOURS’ mainstay desserts like caramel apple pie, strawberry croissant, pain au chocolat, chocolate croissant, and signature cloud cream cake. Guests can also pair their sweet treats with a selection of hot and iced beverages.