Pumpkin, spice, and everything nice! TOUS les JOURS, renowned bakery café chain offering over 300 pastries, cakes, coffee, tea, and desserts baked in-store daily, announces a delightful lineup of seasonal treats just in time for pumpkin season. Guests can sip on the Iced Pumpkin Spice Matcha or indulgewith a Pecan Croissant Flattie and more, now available at participating locations nationwide and while supplies last.

“Nothing marks the season of autumn like a cup of pumpkin spice matcha in hand,” said Sue Han, Marketing Manager for TOUS les JOURS. “Our fall beverage collection, with its warm spices and rich pumpkin flavor in every sip, is sure to be a cozy delight. Make it a perfect fall day with our Pecan Croissant Flattie, a unique spin on the classic croissant, a perfect snack or treat any time of day. Now is the time to try our new fall treats, available only for a limited time.”

Ready to elevate your pumpkin spice latte game? TOUS les JOURS’ new, dairy-free and sustainable Iced Pumpkin Spice Matcha is an invigorating blend of matcha and pumpkin spice, served over ice and topped with a luscious, oat milk-based pumpkin spice cream for an extra layer of indulgence, with prices starting at $5.50. Additionally, the new Croissant Flatties are unlike anything else; these flattened, buttery croissants are pressed and rolled out, infused with buttery delight, and topped with a sugar glaze, creating that perfect crisp in every bite. For those with a sweet tooth and still craving that delightfully crisp texture, the seasonally-inspired Pecan Croissant Flattie is a must, infused with the rich, nutty flavor of pecans. This unique spin on the classic croissant offers a satisfying snack or a quick indulgence, perfect alongside your favorite coffee or as a treat any time of day, priced at only $3.75 or $3.95 each.

Additionally, the new seasonal collection features an array of fall-flavored staples, such as the Butter Pecan Latte, deliciously nutty latte featuring the classic flavors of butter and pecan ($5.50); Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese Pastry, a delightful treat with the rich flavors of pumpkin spice and creamy, tangy cream cheese ($3.75); Ice Pumpkin Spice Delight, a refreshing blend of cool pumpkin spice and warm, comforting flavors topped with a pumpkin-spice flavored cream on a chilled Americano base ($5.95); and a Pumpkin Pie Macaron, a flavorful macaron infused with the classic taste of pumpkin pie ($2.85).