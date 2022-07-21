TOUS les JOURS Announces Summer Cloud Cake Lineup

TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 different kinds of artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, unveiled its juiciest summer collection yet. Featuring a new Cloud cake flavor plus two individual Cloud cake pieces, the new summer collection is making it deliciously simple for TOUS les JOURS (TLJ) customers throughout the country to enjoy the fruity flavors of summer.

The summer Cloud cake lineup includes the new Orange Cream Cake, which is made of sweet orange sponge cake and citrus-flavored Cloud cream. The new Cloud cake flavor will be available as a 7” whole cake and piece cake. Launching alongside the Orange Cream Cake, the bestselling Peach Cream Cake will now be available as a piece cake, for those craving this fan-favorite all on their own. The Peach Cream Cake includes a refreshing mix of delicious peaches and cream on white sponge cake – the perfectly sweet and light summer bite.

TOUS les JOURS’ signature Cloud cakes are made of fluffy and delicate sponge cake, and layered and topped with fresh fruit and Cloud cream, a lightly sweetened freshly made whipped cream. The classic Cloud Cake also features seasonal fresh berries, but TOUS les JOURS offers a variety of flavors, including green tea, strawberry, chocolate, mango and many more. Unique to TOUS les JOURS, these popular Cloud cakes are some of the brand’s bestselling items.

“When we think of the perfect summer treat, an orange creamsicle often comes to mind for combining two distinct flavors that blend perfectly together – and what better way to enjoy those flavors than in cake form?” said Joon Kwon, Marketing Manager for TLJ. “After the success of our Peach Cream Cake, we wanted to give our fruit lovers another treat to enjoy this summer, so the Orange Cream Cake was created. We are proud to be expanding our extremely successful Cloud cake line with more seasonal flavors.”

The new collection is now available at TOUS les JOURS’ more than 70 U.S. locations and will join TLJ’s extensive menu of baked goods and Cloud cakes as permanent menu items.