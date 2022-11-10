TOUS les JOURS AUV Jumps Nearly 10 Percent in Q3

TOUS les JOURS (TLJ), a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 different kinds of artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, announced third-quarter sales growth this year across several metrics. Q3 same-store sales (SSS) grew 8.2% compared to the prior-year period. Even more, total system sales (TSS) increased by 22.3% compared to Q3 2021. The bakery café chain also has seen consistent growth in quarterly store volume, with Q3 AUV jumping 9.2% compared to the previous year.

“We are extremely pleased with the growth we’ve experienced throughout the year, including the third quarter, which we can proudly attribute to the commendable efforts of our many dedicated franchise partners and their hardworking teams,” says Tony Hunsoo Ahn, CEO of TOUS les JOURS USA. “As we expect 2022 to be another successful year for TOUS les JOURS, we look forward to riding the wave of Q3 growth momentum through the end of this year, deep into 2023 and long into the future.”

As it continues to ramp up development activities and open new stores, TLJ ended Q3 with 52 signed agreements that will bring the beloved bakery café chain to more new states, including Indiana, Utah, Ohio, Nevada, Minnesota, Alabama and more. In Q3, the brand opened two new locations – one in Annandale, Va., and another in Irvine, Calif., closing the quarter with 79 locations across the country.

“With more than 50 locations in various stages of development, we are excited to continue growing TLJ into a household bakery name in the U.S., especially with our popularity increasing as we enter new states,” says Sam Hong, Business Development Manager. “In new and existing markets throughout the country, we are eager to discover even more new franchise partners that appreciate our quality products, are deeply passionate about our brand, and recognize the tremendous business opportunity that owning a TOUS les JOURS franchise can present.”

Also fueling Q3 growth, TLJ announced several strategic relationships and executed product launches that brought brand awareness to various communities and introduced new tastes to guests. In partnership with USC Keck, USC Verdugo and Providence St. Jude Fullerton, TLJ provided more than 3,000 cake and dessert donations for various fundraising opportunities. TLJ also unveiled an eagerly anticipated limited-edition fall beverage lineup at the end of Q3, which included the Pumpkin Pie Macchiato and the Apple Steamer – once again positioning the brand ahead of the seasonal menu-trend curve.