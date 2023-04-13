TOUS les JOURS Debuts in Huntsville, Alabama

TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, has officially debuted in Huntsville. The new location marks the popular chain’s first Alabama bakery and increases the number of U.S. states where the growing brand has a presence to over 25. The new TOUS les JOURS is owned and operated by local franchisees Yunus Hasan and Jim Xue, who plan to expand TOUS les JOURS’ footprint throughout Madison County and other parts of the state. Located in the heart of MidCity District, TOUS les JOURS is now proudly serving its wide array of baked goods, both sweet and savory, and unique coffee and beverage options to the vibrant Huntsville community.

“My passion is bringing new and exciting concepts to my hometown of Huntsville, and when considering local business opportunities, TOUS les JOURS stood out as an ideal bakery café chain for MidCity with diverse offerings, a commitment to freshness and the amazing quality of everything the brand creates for guests,” says Hasan. “We are looking forward to Huntsville and our neighboring communities enjoying TOUS les JOURS as a go-to bakery café destination for a refreshing beverage, a sweet treat or to celebrate all of life’s many occasions.”

With a brand promise to provide freshly baked goods and unique coffee and beverage options every day, TOUS les JOURS takes great pride in dreaming up delicious pastries, cakes and desserts, which are artfully designed to provide the most memorable experience for every guest, or anyone who receives a TOUS les JOURS creation. While there is certainly something for everyone at TOUS les JOURS, one of the brand’s bestselling items is its signature Cloud Cake, which consists of a fluffy, delicate sponge cake filled with freshly made whipped Cloud cream flavors like milk, chocolate, strawberry and green tea. TOUS les JOURS serves many authentic French-Asian baked goods, such as milk bread, macarons, loaves and croissants, along with its own unique creations and innovative seasonal offerings.

With more than 20 years of franchising experience, TOUS les JOURS franchises more than 90 stores in the U.S. and nearly 1,700 bakeries all around the world. Due to its extensive franchising knowledge, unique positioning and cultivated leadership team, the brand continues to attract franchise partners who are interested in diversifying their portfolios with a proven concept in the popular bakery market. Those looking to learn more about company expansion plans and the many benefits of joining the TOUS les JOURS franchise family should visit https://www.tljus.com/franchise/.

TOUS les JOURS’ Huntsville store is located at 1026 Mid City Drive and can be reached via phone at (256) 270-7168. The location is open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.