TOUS les JOURS Introduces Strawberry-Themed Collection

TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 different kinds of artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, introduces its “Berry Sweet” collection. Featuring three new strawberry-themed products, the “Berry Sweet” lineup is making it deliciously simple for TOUS les JOURS (TLJ) customers throughout the country to enjoy the fresh and fruity flavors of spring!

“Inspired by the color and flavors of fresh and juicy seasonal berries, the TOUS les JOURS ‘Berry Sweet’ collection is meant to be shared with friends and family to make springtime gatherings even more memorable,” says Joon Kwon, Marketing Manager for TOUS les JOURS. “Our strawberry creations are always popular, and this spring we wanted to deliver even more options for those who love this quintessential flavor of the season.”

The “Berry Sweet” collection includes the Strawberry Sweet Cake. As beautiful as it is delicious, this four-layer strawberry sponge cake is covered in strawberry buttercream and sprinkled with sweet strawberry crumbles. Also featured are two new beverage creations: the Strawberry Frappe and the Strawberry Latte, both creamy and refreshing, are exciting and unique additions to the brand’s lineup of premium coffee offerings. To celebrate the launch of the “Berry Sweet” collection, TOUS les JOURS will draw the names of 10 Instagram followers of @TOUSlesJOURSUSA on April 30, 2022, to each receive a $30 TLJ gift card. All TLJ Instagram followers as of this date are eligible to win, no purchase necessary, must be a U.S. resident.

For chocolate lovers, TOUS les JOURS is also releasing its decadent Chocolate Truffle Cake coated in an airy Cloud cream, and joining the menu as a permanent addition as well. The “Berry Sweet” collection is now available at TOUS les JOURS’ more than 70 U.S. locations and will join TLJ’s extensive menu of baked goods and coffee offerings as permanent menu items.