TOUS les JOURS to Launch Happy Mother's Day Collection

TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 artisan pastries, gourmet cakes, and desserts baked in-store daily, will celebrate moms nationwide in May with the launch of its Happy Mother’s Day collection. Featuring beautifully decorated, decadent cakes, pink donuts and flower-shaped macarons, the collection will make for a sweet gift and delicious addition to any Mother’s Day celebration.

“For all they do to enrich our lives and make us feel special, TOUS les JOURS wants to make moms feel the extra love they deserve with the upcoming launch of our Happy Mother’s Day collection,” says Sue Han, Marketing Manager for TOUS les JOURS. “All moms love flowers, but there’s truly no gift sweeter than an artisan cake or pastry from TOUS les JOURS, and the Happy Mother’s Day collection offers sweet treats just as beautiful as any bouquet.”

Available from May 4 to May 14, the Happy Mother’s Day collection includes:

Pink Lady – Strawberry cake with cream cheese icing and topped with seasonal floral design.

Berry Pistachio – Pistachio sponge cake with layers of strawberry buttercream and strawberry compote, decorated with piped buttercream roses.

Chocolate Espresso – For the coffee-loving mom! Chocolate sponge cake with rich mocha buttercream, featuring seasonal décor.

Strawberry Tiramisu – Strawberry tiramisu cake with layers of mascarpone cheese mousse cream and strawberry puree and topped with fresh berries.

Berry Cloud Bouquet – TLJ’s signature Cloud cake with fresh berries and a Happy Mother’s Day banner.

Blueberry Yogurt for Mom – Blueberry sponge cake with yogurt cream, finished with fresh berries, seasonal florals and Mother’s Day sign.

Strawberry Shortcake – Strawberry shortcake with layers of strawberry compote and strawberry mousse cream. Available as a piece cake.

Additional seasonal treats include pink, strawberry-flavored donuts and blue lavender and red velvet macarons, shaped in a flower. The new Happy Mother’s Day collection will be available at TOUS les JOURS’ more than 90 U.S. locations along with the bakery’s extensive menu of baked goods and specialty beverage offerings. Because TOUR les JOURS’ artfully created desserts are in high demand for special occasions like Mother’s Day, calling ahead to place pre-orders is highly recommended.