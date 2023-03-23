TOUS les JOURS Launches 'Go Green' Lineup

TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 artisan pastries, gourmet cakes, and desserts baked in-store daily, unveiled its new “Go Green!” collection, which includes two new beverages, a beverage add-on, two breads, and a new pastry. Featuring beloved flavors like matcha and green tea, the “Go Green!” collection is making it deliciously simple for TOUS les JOURS (TLJ) customers throughout the country to enjoy green beverages and treats.

While green tea and matcha have been enjoyed in Asian households for centuries, these flavors have recently skyrocketed in popularity throughout the Western Hemisphere. Derived from the same plant, green tea and matcha have a similar flavor profile. However, green tea tends to be lighter and delicate whereas matcha is richer and more intense. The TOUS les JOURS “Go Green!” collection includes:

Honey Lavender Matcha Latte: TLJ’s signature matcha latte sweetened with lavender syrup and a hint of honey. Available iced and hot.

Assam Milk Tea: Rich malty milk tea with a hint of black sugar. Available iced and hot.

Boba (add-on): Chewy tapioca pearl that can be added to any iced beverage.

Green Tea Sesame Loaf: Soft and pillowy green tea loaf with a sprinkle of black sesame seed.

Mini Green Tea Buttercream Bread: Soft and pillowy green tea bread with creamy green tea buttercream.

Matcha Cream Croissant: Flaky croissant with matcha cream filling.

“Passersby are sure to be green with envy when they see our guests enjoying these delicious new menu items,” says Sue Han, Marketing Manager for TOUS les JOURS. “Matcha and green tea products have risen in popularity and demand at bakeries across the country, and TLJ is very proud to expand our product lineup so that matcha and green tea fans have more options to enjoy their favorite, trending flavors.”

The new “Go Green!” collection is now available at TOUS les JOURS’ more than 80 U.S. locations and will join TLJ’s extensive menu of baked goods and coffee offerings as permanent menu items.