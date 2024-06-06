TOUS les JOURS, the renowned bakery café chain offering more than 300 artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, announces the launch of the Pinkfong Strawberry Dream Cake, its second cake in partnership with The Pinkfong Company. The creation is now available in stores nationwide.

Featuring Pinkfong and Ninimo figurines, this dessert is inspired by Pinkfong’s lovable characters and boasts chocolate cake layered with strawberry jam filling and topped with strawberry and vanilla buttercream. The confection is adorned with various shades of pink decorations including figurines, rainbows and sparkling heart garlands–making it a delightful dream for any cake lover.

The Pinkfong Strawberry Dream Cake joins the Happy Birthday Baby Shark Cake, which launched in April as part of the brand’s partnership with the global entertainment company. Featuring a classic chocolate buttercream cake with a smooth chocolate coating, chocolate sponge and chocolate buttercream, this cake is a true underwater adventure. Complete with 3D shark figurines and an interactive Baby Shark that plays music, it’s a sweet treat that’ll make any celebration a splash.

This sweet partnership combines TOUS les JOURS’ commitment to quality and innovation with Pinkfong’s magic and charm, resulting in a line of cakes that promise to be as delicious as they are enchanting. Each cake in the collection is intended to capture the imagination of children and the young at heart.