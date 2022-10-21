TOUS les JOURS Officially Opens in Midvale, Utah

TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 different kinds of artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, announced that its Midvale location is now open for business, marking the brand’s first store in the Beehive State. The Utah TOUS les JOURS is owned by franchisee Kyung H. Cho of Trans Way Services, INC. Located on Fort Union Blvd., TOUS les JOURS is now serving its wide array of baked goods, both sweet and savory, and unique coffee and beverage options to the vibrant Midvale community.

“When I first stepped into a TOUS les JOURS location, I was immediately attracted to the franchise opportunity and impressed by the brand’s robust offerings, including its unique pastries, fresh breads and comprehensive beverage lineup,” says Cho. “As Salt Lake County continues to expand and flourish, Midvale stood out to me as the ideal destination for a TOUS les JOURS store, envisioning the bakery café chain as a haven for the local community to gather and enjoy a fresh pastry and cup of coffee.”

With a brand promise to provide freshly baked goods every day, TOUS les JOURS takes great pride in dreaming up delicious pastries, cakes and desserts, which are artfully designed to provide the most memorable experience for every guest and anyone who receives a TOUS les JOURS creation. While there is certainly something for everyone at TOUS les JOURS, one of brand’s bestselling items is its signature Cloud Cake, which consists of a fluffy delicate sponge cake filled with freshly made whipped Cloud cream flavors like milk, chocolate, strawberry and green tea. TOUS les JOURS serves many authentic French-Asian baked goods, such as milk bread, macarons, loaves, and croissants, along with its own unique creations and innovative seasonal offerings.

With more than 20 years of franchising experience, TOUS les JOURS franchises 80 stores in the U.S. and over 1,650 bakeries all around the world. Due to its extensive franchising knowledge, unique positioning and cultivated leadership team, the brand continues to attract franchise partners who are interested in diversifying their portfolios with a proven concept in the popular bakery market. Those looking to learn more about company expansion plans and the many benefits of joining the TOUS les JOURS franchise family should visit https://www.tljus.com/franchise/.

TOUS les JOURS’ Midvale store is located at 25 E Fort Union Blvd. and can be reached at (385) 557-2132. The location is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.