TOUS les JOURS Opens in Bergenfield, New Jersey

TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, announced the opening of its new location in Bergenfield, New Jersey. Marking the brand’s seventh New Jersey outpost, the new bakery is owned by TOUS les JOURS franchisee Jung Eun Kim, who is local to the Bergen County area. Located along S. Washington Ave, TOUS les JOURS is now serving its wide array of sweet and savory baked goods and unique coffee and beverage options to the vibrant Bergenfield community.

“When considering how to expand my business footprint in Bergenfield, TOUS les JOURS immediately stood out to me as an ideal choice because of the superior taste and quality of TOUS les JOURS’ products,” says Kim. “I am so excited for the Bergenfield community to experience all that TOUS les JOURS has to offer, and being from the area, I know that my fellow community members will enjoy TOUS les JOURS as much as I do. I’m so confident that TOUS les JOURS will become a staple in the area that I’m already looking forward to bringing the concept to nearby communities in the future.”

With a brand promise to provide freshly baked goods every day, TOUS les JOURS takes great pride in dreaming up delicious pastries, cakes and desserts, which are artfully designed to provide the most memorable experience for every guest, or anyone who receives a TOUS les JOURS creation. While there is certainly something for everyone at TOUS les JOURS, one of brand’s bestselling items is its signature Cloud Cake, which consists of a fluffy, delicate sponge cake filled with freshly made whipped Cloud cream flavors like milk, chocolate, strawberry and green tea. TOUS les JOURS serves many authentic French-Asian baked goods, such as milk bread, macarons, loaves, and croissants, along with its own unique creations and innovative seasonal offerings.

With more than 20 years of franchising experience, TOUS les JOURS franchises more than 90 stores in the U.S. and nearly 1,700 bakeries all around the world. Due to its extensive franchising knowledge, unique positioning and cultivated leadership team, the brand continues to attract franchise partners who are interested in diversifying their portfolios with a proven concept in the popular bakery market. Those looking to learn more about company expansion plans and the many benefits of joining the TOUS les JOURS franchise family should visit https://www.tljus.com/franchise/.

TOUS les JOURS’ Bergenfield store is located at 387 S. Washington Ave and can be reached at (201) 771-0117. The location is open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.