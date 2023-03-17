TOUS les JOURS Opens Colleyville, Texas

TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, has debuted in Colleyville, marking the brand’s tenth Texas outpost. The new TOUS les JOURS is owned and operated by local resident David Choi, who plans to further TOUS les JOURS’ footprint across Tarrant County and the Lone Star State. Located in the Town Center Colleyville shopping center, TOUS les JOURS is now serving its wide array of baked goods, both sweet and savory, and unique coffee and beverage options to the vibrant Colleyville community.

“As a long-time TOUS les JOURS customer, I was eager to introduce my community to the brand’s wide variety of breads, pastries, desserts and drinks,” says Choi. “The bakery’s combination of outstanding quality, warm hospitality and delicious taste are unparalleled and demonstrates TOUS les JOURS’s mission to serve fresh treats daily. I am confident that my neighbors and fellow Tarrant County residents will enjoy TOUS les JOURS’ diverse offerings and welcoming atmosphere as much as I do.”

With a brand promise to provide freshly baked goods and unique coffee and beverage options every day, TOUS les JOURS takes great pride in dreaming up delicious pastries, cakes and desserts, which are artfully designed to provide the most memorable experience for every guest, or anyone who receives a TOUS les JOURS creation. While there is certainly something for everyone at TOUS les JOURS, one of the brand’s bestselling items is its signature Cloud Cake, which consists of a fluffy, delicate sponge cake filled with freshly made whipped Cloud cream flavors like milk, chocolate, strawberry and green tea. TOUS les JOURS serves many authentic French-Asian baked goods, such as milk bread, macarons, loaves and croissants, along with its own unique creations and innovative seasonal offerings.

With more than 20 years of franchising experience, TOUS les JOURS franchises more than 80 stores in the U.S. and over 1,650 bakeries all around the world. Due to its extensive franchising knowledge, unique positioning and cultivated leadership team, the brand continues to attract franchise partners who are interested in diversifying their portfolios with a proven concept in the popular bakery market.