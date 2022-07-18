TOUS les JOURS Opens First Connecticut Location

TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 different kinds of artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, announced that its first Connecticut location is now open for business in New Haven. The newest TOUS les JOURS location is owned by franchisee team and New Haven County residents Bohun Choi and Michong Son of C&S Family Bakery LLC. Located on the corner of Chapel St. and Orange St., less than a mile from the bustling Yale University campus, TOUS les JOURS is now serving its wide array of baked goods, both sweet and savory, to the vibrant New Haven community.

With a brand promise to provide freshly baked goods every day, TOUS les JOURS takes great pride in dreaming up delicious pastries, cakes and desserts which are then artfully designed to provide the most memorable experience for loyal guests and those who are the recipient of a TOUS les JOURS creation. While there is certainly something for everyone at TOUS les JOURS, one of brand’s bestselling items is its signature Cloud Cake which consists of a fluffy delicate sponge cake filled with freshly made, whipped Cloud cream flavors like milk, chocolate, strawberry and green tea. TOUS les JOURS serves many authentic French-Asian baked goods, such as milk bread, macarons, loaves, and croissants, along with its own unique creations and innovative seasonal offerings.

“Whenever I visited New York and New Jersey, it was tradition to stop at TOUS les JOURS for a pastry or cake, and because I looked forward to those occasions so much, I began to visualize the opportunity to bring TOUS les JOURS to my own community,” says Choi. “We are thrilled to introduce the unique TOUS les JOURS experience to New Haven locals, and are confident they will appreciate the exceptional quality, authenticity and product variety that we’re known for.”

With more than 20 years of franchising experience, TOUS les JOURS franchises more than 70 stores in the U.S. and over 1,650 bakeries all around the world. Due to its extensive franchising knowledge, unique positioning and cultivated leadership team, the brand continues to attract potential franchise partners who are interested in diversifying their portfolios with a proven concept in the increasingly popular bakery market. Those looking to learn more about company expansion plans and the many benefits of joining the growing TOUS les JOURS franchise family should visit https://www.tljus.com/franchise/.

TOUS les JOURS’ New Haven store is located at 831 Chapel St. and can be reached at (203) 745-5639. The location is open Monday through Friday from 7:00am to 6:00pm and Saturday through Sunday from 8:00am to 5:00pm.