TOUS les JOURS Opens in Flushing, Queens

TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, has officially opened its new location in Flushing, marking the brand’s third restaurant in Queens, New York. The new TOUS les JOURS is owned and operated by local Queens resident and franchisee Juhyeop Park. Located on the corner of Northern Boulevard and 164th Street, TOUS les JOURS is now serving its wide array of sweet and savory baked goods, and unique coffee and beverage options to Flushing residents, adding to the community’s already diverse and multicultural dining options.

“TOUS les JOURS stood out to me as an attractive franchise opportunity because it is a well-established bakery café chain that delivers high quality and delicious products while also creating a welcoming environment for its guests,” says Park. “Close to Long Island Rail Road’s Broadway station, I am confident that the new TOUS les JOURS will attract locals and tourists alike who are looking for a warm beverage or fresh pastry to fuel their day.”

With a brand promise to provide freshly baked goods and unique coffee and beverage options every day, TOUS les JOURS takes great pride in dreaming up delicious pastries, cakes and desserts, which are artfully designed to provide the most memorable experience for every guest, or anyone who receives a TOUS les JOURS creation. While there is certainly something for everyone at TOUS les JOURS, one of the brand’s bestselling items is its signature Cloud Cake, which consists of a fluffy, delicate sponge cake filled with freshly made whipped Cloud cream flavors like milk, chocolate, strawberry and green tea. TOUS les JOURS serves many authentic French-Asian baked goods, such as milk bread, macarons, loaves and croissants, along with its own unique creations and innovative seasonal offerings.

With more than 20 years of franchising experience, TOUS les JOURS franchises more than 80 stores in the U.S. and over 1,650 bakeries all around the world. Due to its extensive franchising knowledge, unique positioning and cultivated leadership team, the brand continues to attract franchise partners who are interested in diversifying their portfolios with a proven concept in the popular bakery market. Those looking to learn more about company expansion plans and the many benefits of joining the TOUS les JOURS franchise family should visit https://www.tljus.com/franchise/.

TOUS les JOURS’ new Flushing store is located at 164-01 Northern Blvd. and can be reached via phone at (718) 799-0468. The location is open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.