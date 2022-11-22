TOUS les JOURS Opens in Gainesville, Virginia

TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 different kinds of artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, announced that its third Virginia location is now open for business in Gainesville. The newest TOUS les JOURS is owned by first-time TOUS les JOURS franchisee and Gainesville resident Sung Dong Oh, along with partners Young Dong Oh and Yosoon Lee. Located at the bustling Virginia Gateway shopping center, TOUS les JOURS is now serving its wide array of baked goods, both sweet and savory, and unique coffee and beverage options to the vibrant Gainesville community.

“We are absolutely thrilled to open our first TOUS les JOURS location at the Virginia Gateway shopping center, and we are confident locals and visiting shoppers alike will love the quality of the baked goods and the convenience of enjoying a delicious pastry and beverage on the go,” says Lee. “We were first introduced to TOUS les JOURS through a mutual friend, and we are eager to introduce the concept to the Gainesville community, especially since there isn’t another bakery café chain around that matches the brand’s commitment to serving fresh flavors and delivering a first-rate guest experience.”

With a brand promise to provide freshly baked goods every day, TOUS les JOURS takes great pride in dreaming up delicious pastries, cakes and desserts, which are artfully designed to provide the most memorable experience for every guest and anyone who receives a TOUS les JOURS creation. While there is certainly something for everyone at TOUS les JOURS, one of brand’s bestselling items is its signature Cloud Cake, which consists of a fluffy delicate sponge cake filled with freshly made whipped Cloud cream flavors like milk, chocolate, strawberry and green tea. TOUS les JOURS serves many authentic French-Asian baked goods, such as milk bread, macarons, loaves, and croissants, along with its own unique creations and innovative seasonal offerings.

With more than 20 years of franchising experience, TOUS les JOURS franchises more than 80 stores in the U.S. and over 1,650 bakeries all around the world. Due to its extensive franchising knowledge, unique positioning and cultivated leadership team, the brand continues to attract franchise partners who are interested in diversifying their portfolios with a proven concept in the popular bakery market. Those looking to learn more about company expansion plans and the many benefits of joining the TOUS les JOURS franchise family should visit https://www.tljus.com/franchise/.