TOUS les JOURS Opens in Great Neck, New York

TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, has opened its ninth New York state outpost in Great Neck, New York. The new bakery is owned and operated by New York residents Jinxia Li, Yi Chen and Yao Chen, who plan to open additional TOUS les JOURS locations in Nassau County to continue expanding the brand’s presence on Long Island.

“As TOUS les JOURS’s worldwide footprint continues to grow, we are highly motivated to expand its popularity on Long Island with the opening of our Great Neck location,” says Li. “The Great Neck neighborhood is teeming with families eager to support businesses in their community. I have ten years of restaurant experience, so when I learned about TOUS les JOURS and began communicating with the company, it was immediately evident to me that the bakery would be a success in my neighborhood. I am honored to bring TOUS les JOURS to the community and invite our fellow residents to experience the reasons we fell in love with this concept.”

With a brand promise to provide freshly baked goods and unique coffee and beverage options every day, TOUS les JOURS takes great pride in dreaming up delicious pastries, cakes and desserts, which are artfully designed to provide the most memorable experience for every guest, or anyone who receives a TOUS les JOURS creation. While there is certainly something for everyone at TOUS les JOURS, one of the brand’s bestselling items is its signature Cloud Cake, which consists of a fluffy, delicate sponge cake filled with freshly made whipped Cloud cream flavors like milk, chocolate, strawberry and green tea. TOUS les JOURS serves many authentic French-Asian baked goods, such as milk bread, macarons, loaves, and croissants, along with its own unique creations and innovative seasonal offerings.

With more than 20 years of franchising experience, TOUS les JOURS franchises more than 80 stores in the U.S. and over 1,650 bakeries all around the world. Due to its extensive franchising knowledge, unique positioning and cultivated leadership team, the brand continues to attract franchise partners who are interested in diversifying their portfolios with a proven concept in the popular bakery market. Those looking to learn more about company expansion plans and the many benefits of joining the TOUS les JOURS franchise family should visit https://www.tljus.com/franchise/.

TOUS les JOURS’ Great Neck store is located at 41 Great Neck Road and can be reached at (516) 570-6204. The location is open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.