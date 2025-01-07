TOUS les JOURS, the renowned bakery café chain offering more than 300 artisan pastries, gourmet cakes, and desserts baked in-store daily, announced the opening of its newest location in Brea, California. The new corporate location at 101 West Imperial Hwy. Unit E, Brea, CA 92821 highlights TOUS les JOURS’ unique fusion of French and Asian-inspired flavors and commitment to offering everyday delights.

“We’re thrilled to expand our presence in Southern California and bring the TOUS les JOURS experience to Brea,” said Taeyun Kim, Chief Development Officer for TOUS les JOURS. “The new location reflects the continued growth and success of the brand, and we are excited to be opening in the Brea community at the peak of the holiday season.”

The grand opening celebration begins this Friday, January 10, with exclusive promotions and locally-inspired menu items. Guests can try the Nitro Black Tea and Sparkling Cream Soda beverages in Strawberry Dragonfruit and Mandarin Cardamom flavors. Exclusive offers available Friday, 1/10, through Sunday, 1/12, while supplies last include:

A complimentary TOUS les JOURS Fellow tumbler for the first 50 guests

A complimentary TOUS les JOURS mug with any purchase over $25

A complimentary TOUS les JOURS apron with any purchase over $40

A ribbon cutting will be held on Friday, January 17 at 10 a.m. PST. TOUS les JOURS Brea will be open daily, seven days a week, including Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.