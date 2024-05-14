TOUS les JOURS, a renowned bakery café chain offering more than 300 artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, has officially opened its new location in Roseville, CA. The new TOUS les JOURS franchise location introduces the Stanford Crossing community to its wide array of baked goods, both sweet and savory, and unique coffee and beverage options.

Residents and guests can experience the fan-favorite Cloud Cake, a one-of-a-kind cake made with a fluffy, homemade sponge cake layered with TOUS les JOURS signature cloud cream and topped with fresh fruit. A wide selection of amazing treats, such as croissants, danishes, mousse and buttercream cakes, in addition to tasty beverages, ranging from coffee to matcha, are also available.