TOUS les JOURS Opens in Livermore, California

TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, has officially opened its doors to its new location in Livermore, California. The new Livermore bakery café marks the popular chain’s third Alameda County location with current locations in Dublin and Fremont. The new TOUS les JOURS is owned and operated by local franchisees Charmi Shah & Pearl Dsouza, who plan to expand TOUS les JOURS’ footprint throughout Northern California. Located in Arroyo Park Shopping Center, TOUS les JOURS is now proudly serving its wide array of baked goods, both sweet and savory, and unique coffee and beverage options to the Livermore community.

“I discovered TOUS les JOURS as a customer and immediately recognized that there was a need for a modern bakery café concept like TOUS les JOURS in the Livermore community,” says Shah. “Each product boasts exceptional quality and is unique compared to other bakeries and cafés in the area. We appreciate the brand’s commitment to freshness and attention to detail and are confident that our community will be drawn to TOUS les JOURS’ welcoming atmosphere and delicious offerings just as we once were.”

With a brand promise to provide freshly baked goods and unique coffee and beverage options every day, TOUS les JOURS takes great pride in dreaming up delicious pastries, cakes and desserts, which are artfully designed to provide the most memorable experience for every guest, or anyone who receives a TOUS les JOURS creation. While there is certainly something for everyone at TOUS les JOURS, one of the brand’s bestselling items is its signature Cloud Cake, which consists of a fluffy, delicate sponge cake filled with freshly made whipped Cloud cream flavors like milk, chocolate, strawberry and green tea. TOUS les JOURS serves many authentic French-Asian baked goods, such as milk bread, macarons, loaves and croissants, along with its own unique creations and innovative seasonal offerings.

With more than 20 years of franchising experience, TOUS les JOURS franchises more than 90 stores in the U.S. and nearly 1,700 bakeries all around the world. Due to its extensive franchising knowledge, unique positioning and cultivated leadership team, the brand continues to attract franchise partners who are interested in diversifying their portfolios with a proven concept in the popular bakery market.