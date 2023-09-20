TOUS les JOURS Opens in Orlando, Florida

TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, has officially opened its new location in Orlando, Florida. Marking the brand’s third Florida location, the new TOUS les JOURS is owned and operated by franchisee David Moon. The new location is right outside the popular Universal Theme Park, allowing both the Orlando community and the area’s influx of visitors to experience TOUS les JOURS’ wide array of baked goods, both sweet and savory, and unique coffee and beverage options.

“Universal Theme Park is world-renowned destination for Orlando locals and tourists alike, and we are absolutely thrilled to be introducing TOUS les JOURS as a spot for guests to refuel with a delicious beverage and pastry, as well as celebrate life’s occasions with our beautiful cakes,” says Sam Hong, Business Development Manager at TOUS les JOURS. “As we continue to grow our footprint in Florida and across the U.S., we are thrilled to introduce our high-quality offerings to new and existing customers, enveloping them into the TOUS les JOURS community”

With a brand promise to provide freshly baked goods and unique coffee and beverage options every day, TOUS les JOURS takes great pride in dreaming up delicious pastries, cakes and desserts, which are artfully designed to provide the most memorable experience for every guest, or anyone who receives a TOUS les JOURS creation. While there is certainly something for everyone at TOUS les JOURS, one of the brand’s bestselling items is its signature Cloud Cake, which consists of a fluffy, delicate sponge cake filled with freshly made whipped Cloud cream flavors like milk, chocolate, strawberry and green tea. In addition to its signature Cloud Cake, TOUS les JOURS serves many authentic French-Asian baked goods, including milk bread, macarons, loaves and croissants, along with its own unique creations and innovative seasonal offerings.

With more than 20 years of franchising experience, TOUS les JOURS franchises nearly 100 stores in the U.S. and nearly 1,700 bakeries all around the world. Due to its extensive franchising knowledge, unique positioning and cultivated leadership team, the brand continues to attract franchise partners who are interested in diversifying their portfolios with a proven concept in the popular bakery market. Those looking to learn more about company expansion plans and the many benefits of joining the TOUS les JOURS franchise family should visit https://www.tljus.com/franchise/.

TOUS les JOURS’ Universal store is located at 5555 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL 32819 and is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.